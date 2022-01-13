OSU men's basketball: Trojans' late push too much for upset-minded Beavers

Oregon State couldn’t hold onto a 10-point second-half lead and saw fifth-ranked USC pull away Thursday night for an 81-71 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The Beavers (3-12, 1-4) led 51-41 on a Jarod Lucas fastbreak basket with 16:49 left. But the Trojans (14-1, 4-1) outscored OSU 40-20 from there, including the game’s final 11 points over the last 3:41.

Oregon State took its last lead at 71-70 on Warith Alatishe’s layin with 3:55 to go.

Lucas had a career-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, with four rebounds and two steals. Alatishe added 15 points and eight rebounds and Dashawn Davis 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Chevez Goodwin had 20 points and 12 rebounds for USC, which was coming off its first loss of the season two days earlier at Stanford. Drew Peterson added 17 points and seven rebounds and Boogie Ellis 14 points.

Oregon State held Isaiah Mobley, USC’s leading scorer, to 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Beavers got to halftime with a 42-37 lead after shooting 15 of 26 (57.7%) overall. Lucas had 16 points and Alatishe 11 on a combined 10-of-15 shooting, with four 3s for Lucas.

USC went into the game with the nation’s third-best defensive field goal percentage at 36.1. But OSU was just 12 of 36 in second half, including 4 of 13 in the final eight minutes.

The Trojans went on a 24-8 run, taking a 65-59 lead on a Dixon-Waters 3-pointer with 9:10 left. Lucas answered with two straight deep balls of his own to tie it.

The game was tied once more before a Peterson 3 put the Trojans ahead. The Beavers came back with four straight, on baskets by Davis and Alatishe to cap OSU’s scoring. The Beavers then missed their last five shots.

The Trojans were 27 of 65 for the game, led by Goodwin’s 9 of 14.

The Beavers were 9 of 17 on 3s and 8 of 15 on free throws. USC was 9 of 24 and 18 of 27, respectively.

