OSU men's basketball: Utes pull away from Beavers in second half

Oregon State made a game of it in the second half but had no answer to Utah’s counterpunch.

The Utes scored 10 straight points to pull away from the Beavers for an 84-59 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Utah, which shot 17 of 32 and led by 15 in the first half, saw its shooting percentages come back to Earth as the Utes started the second half 2 of 10, allowing OSU to close the gap.

The visitors got the first five points out of the break on a Silva layin and a Calloo 3-pointer.

A later 5-0 run, including a Lucas 3-pointer had the Beavers within single digits (at 53-45) for the first time since late in the first half.

But Utah answered quickly, scoring 10 straight points in less than two minutes, with Riley Battin canning two 3-pointers as the Utes pushed out to an 18-point advantage.

From there, Utah would lead by as many as 25 (the final margin) and Oregon State could get no closer than 16.

"We rallied. We came out in the second half, our guys showed some grit to cut that thing to eight," Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. "We didn’t show the poise that we talked about and we rushed some shots, that led to some baskets for them. We got a little uncharacteristic, flying around defensively. They made us pay, hitting some shots."

Roman Silva had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds for the Beavers (3-16, 1-8) who had defeated Utah five straight times, including an 88-76 home win back on Dec. 30. Silva was limited to 12 second-half minutes due to foul trouble.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jarod Lucas added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Maurice Calloo 11 points and five rebounds for Oregon State, which plays at Colorado on Saturday.

Lazar Stefanovic had 15 points, all on 3-pointers for Utah, which stopped a 10-game losing streak. The Utes also ended a five-game winless streak against the Beavers.

Oregon State shot 22 of 56 overall, 9 of 25 on 3-pointers and 6 of 10 on free throws. Utah (9-14, 2-11) was 29 of 63, 15 of 35 and 11 of 13, respectively.

An OSU team representative said before the game that senior forward Warith Alatishe was having knee issues, and because of that he wouldn’t start for the first time this season and would be limited to six minutes per half.

Calloo started instead of Alatishe, who finished with two points in five first-half minutes.

Junior forward Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and senior guard Xzavier Malone-Key (back) didn’t travel with the team to Utah.

Oregon State got off to a solid start to the game, going ahead 16-12 on Lucas’ second 3-pointer. Silva was active early, as his fourth offensive rebound produced his third basket and gave the Beavers a 20-17 lead.

The Beavers were shooting 7 of 14 overall but finished the half just 4 of 13.

Utah came back with an 11-0 run, including three straight 3-pointers. Stefanovic capped what would turn into a 17-3 run with his third of four 3s in the half and a 34-23 Utes advantage. Utah was 8 of 14 on 3-pointers by then.

The Utes eventually led by 15 and had a 46-33 edge at halftime as the Beavers allowed their second-most points in a first half this season.

Calloo had eight points to lead OSU at halftime.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.