OSU men's basketball: Zach Reichle announces decision to leave program

Reichle earned his bachelor’s degree in three years. He’s on an accelerated program for his master’s in supply chain and logistics management, which he expect to complete in December. He’s made a lot of connections at OSU and said in early March that he wasn’t sure what career field he will pursue when the time comes.

Reichle addressed his decision with a Twitter post:

“These last 4 years have truly been the best 4 years of my life & I wouldn’t trade my time at OSU for the world.

I am very blessed to be able to say that Oregon State Basketball has helped me grow as a person in ways that I could never imagine. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities this program has given me on & off the court.

I am extremely thankful for the amazing people, mentors, and lifelong friends I have met while attending OSU.

Thank you to the coaching staff for everything you have done for me. Coaches, you gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, & you have always been there for me … I can’t thank you enough.