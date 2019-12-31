OSU women's basketball: A look at the all-decade team

What a decade it has been for the Oregon State women’s basketball program under coach Scott Rueck.
Under Rueck, in his 10th season, the Beavers have reached new heights with six straight trips to the NCAA tournament. OSU has made four straight Sweet 16 appearances, reached two Elite Eights and advanced to the Final Four in the 2015-16 season where it lost to UConn, which won its fourth straight title that season.
There have been a number of great players on the court and great people off it that have come through the program.
That makes picking an all-decade team no easy task.
But here it is Dec. 31 and I have some time to kill as I work on putting one more sports section to bed before the turn of the decade.
I first thought about picking just a starting five but then too many people would not be recognized. So I settled on 10, and it turned out the list is basically a starting lineup and a second team.
We will start in the front court where I have Ruth Hamblin, Marie Gulich, Deven Hunter and Patricia Bright.
Hamblin is Oregon State’s career leader in rebounds (1,027) and blocked shots (425) and a two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year. She also earned an All-American honor.
Gulich played in Hamblin’s shadow for two years but made a name for herself in her senior season by catching fire and leading the Beavers to an Elite Eight appearance. She averaged 17.5 points and had 91 blocks that season.
Hunter started 132 of 135 games and may not have put up big offensive numbers (7.7 points per game and 6.6 rebounds) but was a steady defender and a big reason the Beavers made a run to the Final Four.
Bright spent two seasons with the Beavers and was a big presence in the post. She is fifth in career blocked shots, with 166 in only 62 games. She held the single-season school record for blocks (115) until Hamblin, who owns the top three single-season marks, broke it.
You have free articles remaining.
Next up is the backcourt with Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese, Mikayla Pivec, Ali Gibson, Gabby Hanson and … let’s come back to that one.
Weisner really was the heart and soul of the Beavers during her four seasons and capped it with a Pac-12 player of the year award as well as being an All-American her senior season. She is the Beavers’ seventh-leading scorer (1,777), second in made 3-pointers (253) and was a fierce rebounder from the guard spot. And, to be honest, was probably my favorite player.
Wiese will probably go down as the biggest fan favorite because of her personality but she was also a standout on the court. A four-year starter, Wiese is fifth all-time in scoring (1,824) and is the all-time leader in made 3s (373) and assists (626).
The importance of Gibson’s decision to join the program early in Rueck’s time as coach cannot be overlooked. Neither can her play on the court. Gibson is tied for fourth with 178 made 3s and is 12th on the career scoring list with 1,262 points.
Pivec is in the midst of her senior season and is on pace to break Hamblin’s career record for rebounds — she needs 174 more. She has played a variety of roles and is ninth in career scoring with 1,352 points.
Hanson makes the list for being a defensive stopper. She may be best known for her ability to slow down Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA scoring mark. Hanson also had a knack for making some big shots, especially in the Elite Eight game against Baylor in 2016. She was the Pac-12's defensive player of the year in 2016-17.
That leaves one more spot and I narrowed it down to Destiny Slocum, Katie McWilliams and Alyssa Martin.
Slocum has played just a season and 12 games for the Beavers which makes it harder to compare against some others. There’s no doubt that she would be on the list if she had another full season under her belt with the numbers she has produced.
McWilliams is the winningest player in program history and hit some clutch shots during her four seasons. However she averaged just 5.8 points per game.
And finally there is Martin, who was recruited by LaVonda Wagner but stayed committed after she was fired and Rueck came on board. She started her first three seasons then came off the bench as a senior and never complained.
I hate ties and I hate to leave anyone off so all three will get the nod and my roster is 12 instead of 10.
Hopefully nobody is offended!