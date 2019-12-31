OSU women's basketball: A look at the all-decade team

Pivec is in the midst of her senior season and is on pace to break Hamblin’s career record for rebounds — she needs 174 more. She has played a variety of roles and is ninth in career scoring with 1,352 points.

Hanson makes the list for being a defensive stopper. She may be best known for her ability to slow down Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA scoring mark. Hanson also had a knack for making some big shots, especially in the Elite Eight game against Baylor in 2016. She was the Pac-12's defensive player of the year in 2016-17.

That leaves one more spot and I narrowed it down to Destiny Slocum, Katie McWilliams and Alyssa Martin.

Slocum has played just a season and 12 games for the Beavers which makes it harder to compare against some others. There’s no doubt that she would be on the list if she had another full season under her belt with the numbers she has produced.

McWilliams is the winningest player in program history and hit some clutch shots during her four seasons. However she averaged just 5.8 points per game.

And finally there is Martin, who was recruited by LaVonda Wagner but stayed committed after she was fired and Rueck came on board. She started her first three seasons then came off the bench as a senior and never complained.