OSU women's basketball: Battle-tested Beavers ready to open Pac-12 play

• With freshman center Taylor Jones in foul trouble, the Beavers weren’t able to put away a gritty Pacific team until the closing minutes in the second game of the season.

• Against DePaul, Oregon State was in a battle in the first half and Pivec picked up her second foul and had to go bench. The Beavers used a 19-4 run to take control.

• Then in Sunday’s win, the Beavers had 13 second-half turnovers (they had six in the first half) as Bakersfield continued to be aggressive defensively to the final whistle.

Those experiences and others will no doubt come in handy over the next nine weeks.

“We've certainly had some crazy stretches,” Rueck said. “… But this team is so tough and resilient that in those stretches of maybe dysfunction or where we're on our heels, they have been so short-lived that the team’s overcome them throughout the game and I think that is a testament to our problem solving ability.”

That ability to communicate and quickly make adjustments is why Rueck said the Beavers have been able to overcome different forms of adversity.