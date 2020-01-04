OSU women's basketball: Beavers' aggressive approach helps blow out Utes

Having watched Utah give up 80 points to Colorado last week, the game plan was simple for the Oregon State women’s basketball team when the Utes came to town Friday.
Attack, attack, attack.
That’s what the Beavers did for the most part in opening the Pac-12 season with a 77-48 win over Utah.
The Beavers had 36 points in the paint, scored 21 points off 16 Utah turnovers, attempted 25 free throws (making 18) and dominated the glass with a 44-28 advantage.
“For a majority of this game, I thought we attacked the rim, both from the perimeter and in the paint,” coach Scott Rueck said after Friday’s win, which ran the No. 3 Beavers’ win streak to 13 games to open the season, the second-longest win streak in program history. “Conference basketball, it's going to be a little bit more physical so you need to go inside. And I thought our team did a great job of doing that and putting pressure on them.”
The Beavers used that aggressiveness to jump out to a 9-0 lead and they led 24-10 after one quarter.
But in the second quarter the Beavers opted too often for the outside shot — which didn't fall — and that allowed the Utes to stay within striking distance as OSU scored just seven points in the first eight minutes of the period.
“We're certainly a very good 3-point shooting team but we don't want to settle,” Rueck said. “And when we’ve had our lulls, including tonight early in that second quarter, we settled and all we shot were 3s. Some of them, a lot of them, were good shots from the 3-point line but they were only 3s and they weren't going in.”
The Beavers went to Maddie Washington in the paint in the final two minutes and the senior delivered with all six of her points and helped the Beavers to a 37-24 edge at the break.
OSU scored the first 13 points of the third and the game was essentially over.
The Beavers held Utah, averaging 72.8 points per game coming in, to a season low 48; the previous low was 60.
"I also like the way we played, just the intensity defensively,” Rueck said. “It’s conference. I think everybody upped their focus and intensity on the defensive end. But that's been a progression. It's been getting better and better like we've talked about and so it was nice to see it all come together that way.”
Next up is a Colorado team that saw it’s undefeated campaign come to a screeching halt with a 104-46 loss at No. 2 Oregon on Friday night. Tipoff is set for noon.
FRESHMEN JUST FINE: Oregon State freshmen Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown had their first taste of Pac-12 play on Friday and both had solid games. Jones finished with 15 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes and while Brown added just four points, she corralled nine rebounds in 23 minutes.
“They didn't shy away,” Washington said. “They were bold. They were fearless and I'm excited to see their growth through the season.”
SCOUTING THE BUFFALOES: Colorado has three players averaging double figures, led by 6-foot-4 junior forward Mya Hollingshed’s 13.5 per game. Emma Clarke, a 6-1 sophomore guard scores 11.2 and 5-7 freshman guard Jaylyn Sherrod chips in 10.0.Three other players are averaging at least 7.5 per game.
SERIES: The Beavers lead the overall series 8-5 and are 5-1 at Gill Coliseum. OSU has won the last six since falling to Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in 2015 when the Beavers were the No. 1 seed.
AROUND THE PAC-12: Three conference teams remain undefeated for the season but that will change on Sunday when No. 18 Arizona (13-0, 2-0) heads to UCLA to take on the No. 10 Bruins (13-0, 2-0). In other action, No. 2 Oregon (11-1, 1-0) hosts Utah (7-6, 0-2); No. 5 Stanford (12-1, 1-0) hosts Washington (10-3, 2-0); USC (8-5, 0-2) hosts Arizona State (10-4, 0-2); and California (8-4, 0-1) hosts Washington State (7-7, 0-2).