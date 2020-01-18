OSU women's basketball: Beavers begin possibly the most difficult three-game stretch of the season

Rueck went so far as to describe this year’s Pac-12 schedule the most difficult in his 10 seasons guiding the Beavers. Following the three-game stretch, the Beavers head to Colorado and Utah for a rare Thursday-Saturday trip instead of the typical Friday-Sunday matchups.

The Beavers also have a four-game road stretch that begins at USC — which shocked previously undefeated UCLA in double overtime on Friday. Then they head to UCLA for a Monday game that will air on ESPN2 before going to the Bay Area to take on Stanford, which will once again have an extra day of prep for the Beavers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They have another extra day, which is awesome as well,” Rueck said. “We don't mind ESPN but it's just a fascinating thing. And so that's another really tough stretch.”

But first up is Stanford and legendary coach Tara VanDerveer, who won her 500th career conference game last week against Cal.

The Cardinal are sure to be anxious to get back on the court after the 32-point loss on Thursday.