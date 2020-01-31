OSU women's basketball: Beavers bounce back in big way to end three-game losing streak

“We knew that tonight this would be an opportunity to be challenged on the boards and this team took it to heart,” Rueck said. “And we've worked really hard this week just boxing out, understanding how we can be a little bit better, a little more physical.”

It worked as the Beavers dominated on the glass, winning 50-27 with Kennedy Brown pulling in a game-high 13.

Oregon State also got a lift from the bench and had 10 of the 11 players who took the court score. With the aid of Goodman’s 26 — she started the first 18 games of the season — the bench scored 44 of the 79 points.

Jasmine Simmons had a nice run, scoring eight points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists in 18 minutes.

“We need to and we could and we did and they responded,” Rueck said of playing a deeper rotation. “Jas was phenomenal tonight in the contribution she gave us, she was plus nine at halftime. And so we rolled with it. I started her in the second half and she was just making good things happen, and then drives in and gets a bucket to start the half. (She) just got a lot of loose balls, got extra possessions for us. … Everybody contributed in a big way tonight.”

Now comes a trip to Salt Lake City to take on a Utah team that the Beavers easily handled, 77-48, to open conference play at home on Jan. 3. The Utes are 10-10 overall and 3-6 in Pac-12 play but did win three straight over USC, Colorado and California before losing the last two to Stanford and Oregon.

