OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't solve Ducks' defense in second half in Civil War loss

The Beavers (16-4, 4-4) have now lost three straight and four of five in a stretch that would challenge any team. The last three losses have come to then-No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Oregon back to back.

“So for us what we talked about after on the court (was) heads up, we lost, it hurts,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “We got beat by a great team. We've got to keep getting better and so rest up come back Tuesday ready to go.”

While the losses have been tough — the four tie the most conference losses for the Beavers in a season since losing five in 2013-14 and there are still 10 games to go — Goodman said the Beavers can learn a lot from the competition they have faced.

“We're going into Tuesday with some amazing film,” she said. “Just being able to look back at these games, like coach Scott touched on, we're going to sit down, look, see what worked, what didn't work. We faced a lot of things that we haven't faced before. Obviously we feel like we have grown a bunch but we have so much more to grow and that's honestly exciting, just the potential this team has.”

The Beavers led 37-34 at the half, but the Ducks cranked up the defense and forced the Beavers into a 3-for-12 shooting performance and held them to two points through the first six minutes of the period.