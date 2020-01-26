OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't solve Ducks' defense in second half in Civil War loss

No. 4 Oregon isn’t known for its defense.
But in the second half on Sunday, the Ducks turned in a championship worthy performance on that end of the court.
No. 7 Oregon State could muster just eight third-quarter points and the Ducks overcame a halftime deficit to complete a Civil War sweep with a 66-57 Pac-12 women’s basketball win before a sold-out crowd of 9,301 inside Gill Coliseum.
“I thought defensively in that second half was as good as we've ever played since certainly I've been at Oregon,” Ducks coach Kelly Graves said.
Sabrina Ionescu played with a heavy heart after learning of the death of Kobe Bryant to lead the Ducks (17-2, 7-1) with 19 points. Satou Sabally added 16 and Ruthy Hebard had 13 points and 14 rebounds as Oregon won in Gill for the first time since 2010.
“Satou was big tonight,” Graves said. “I thought Ruthy really played a heck of a game, and under the circumstances I thought Sabrina played like a champion, but they had help. … You can't come here and just rely on a couple players, it's a whole team that's got to get it done. That's a great team out there.”
Mikayla Pivec had 20 points and 12 rebounds, tops in both categories for the Beavers, while Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman each added nine.
The Beavers (16-4, 4-4) have now lost three straight and four of five in a stretch that would challenge any team. The last three losses have come to then-No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Oregon back to back.
“So for us what we talked about after on the court (was) heads up, we lost, it hurts,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “We got beat by a great team. We've got to keep getting better and so rest up come back Tuesday ready to go.”
While the losses have been tough — the four tie the most conference losses for the Beavers in a season since losing five in 2013-14 and there are still 10 games to go — Goodman said the Beavers can learn a lot from the competition they have faced.
“We're going into Tuesday with some amazing film,” she said. “Just being able to look back at these games, like coach Scott touched on, we're going to sit down, look, see what worked, what didn't work. We faced a lot of things that we haven't faced before. Obviously we feel like we have grown a bunch but we have so much more to grow and that's honestly exciting, just the potential this team has.”
The Beavers led 37-34 at the half, but the Ducks cranked up the defense and forced the Beavers into a 3-for-12 shooting performance and held them to two points through the first six minutes of the period.
The Ducks took a 47-40 lead on a Taylor Chavez 3 but Goodman answered with a 3 of her own and Taylor Jones scored inside to get it to 47-45 with 2:43 left.
But Hebard scored the last five points of the quarter to regain control for the Ducks. Oregon then scored the first seven of the fourth for a 59-45 lead.
Kat Tudor’s 3 with 4:18 left cut the deficit to 59-50 but Jaz Shelley drained a 3 to all but seal the win.
The Beavers scored just 13 points in the first 18 minutes of the second half.
“(The Beavers) execute as well as any team in the country,” Graves said. “They got a million and one different sets that they run and they try to pick on your weak defenders. But I just really thought our kids were dialed in and focused. We took the three ball away, we did much better on Taylor Jones this time, so yeah, I'm really proud of our group. That was a good hard-fought win.”
In addition to the defense, Rueck said the offensive rebounding by the Ducks turned the tide. They finished with 15 and had 13 second-chance points, but also limited the possessions for the Beavers.
“We made them miss, but you've got to hold them to one shot and Ruthy was just so tough on the boards and so you’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” he said.
The Ducks bolted to an 8-0 lead but behind seven points from Pivec and a Goodman 3, the Beavers took a 10-8 lead and went to the second quarter up 16-15.
Jones and Hebard were both saddled with two fouls.
OSU led by as many as six at 33-27 on two Tudor free throws but the Ducks narrowed the margin to 37-34 at the break.
OSU had just one turnover in the half but finished with 11.
The Beavers have a short week as they head to Colorado on Thursday and then Utah on Saturday.