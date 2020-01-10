OSU women's basketball: Beavers come away with big win late at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — With 11.1 seconds left in a tie game, Oregon State coach Scott Rueck pulled his team over and drew up what Mikayla Pivec called one of his “magic plays.”
The play Rueck came up with was for Pivec, the Beavers’ senior and team leader, to get the ball and get to the lane.
Taylor Jones set a screen and Destiny Slocum delivered the pass to Pivec, who did the rest. As she often does, Pivec created space for an open look and hit a short shot that put the No. 3 Beavers up 63-61 with 1.4 seconds left.
Slocum then tipped a shot by Arizona’s Aari McDonald as the clock ran out and the Beavers survived with a 63-61 Pac-12 win Friday night before a McKale Center crowd of 5,694.
“I was able to find a way to make a basket,” Pivec said in a postgame radio interview. “I had missed that same shot about 40 or 30 seconds prior and then turned the ball over in a similar situation late game, too, so I had that in my mind. But I knew I wanted to come through for my teammates and find a way to make the last shot.”
Pivec led the Beavers (15-0, 3-0) with 17 points while Slocum added 13, Jones 12 and Kat Tudor 10 off the bench. Jones had 11 rebounds and Pivec 10 to go with five assists.
McDonald and Cate Reese each had 15, while Sam Thomas had 11 and Amari Carter 10 for Arizona (13-2, 2-2), which has lost two straight and saw its home win streak snapped at 17 games. The last loss at home was to Oregon State last year, 65-60, in double overtime.
“It was a really hard fought game, Arizona really gave us their best punch and I think we did a really good job of giving them ours and just coming out and being resilient, at times,” Slocum said. “Their crowd really gave them some energy.”
The Beavers twice appeared to take control in the second half but both times the Wildcats battled back.
OSU started the third period strong and went up 45-34 on a 3-pointer by Slocum with 5:33 left in the period.
But the Wildcats countered with 10 straight to get within 45-44.
The Beavers finally ended the drought on Tudor’s deep 3 and she was fouled. The free throw put OSU up 49-44 going to the fourth.
OSU then scored the first four points of the fourth for a 53-44 lead.
Once again, the Wildcats clawed back and took their first lead of the second half, 60-59, with 3:26 left.
Pivec’s two free throws at 2:59 made it 61-60 Beavers.
Both teams struggled offensively from that point but Reese hit one of two free throws to tie the game with 1:40 left.
That was it until Pivec’s game-winner in the closing seconds.
“So we tried to create that separation and they would just kept keep punching back and we weren’t able to find a way to pull away,” Pivec said. “But we made the shots we needed to and got the defensive stops we needed to late.”
While Oregon State had not been a close game this season — the Beavers had won the first 14 by double figures — Slocum said the team was ready for what transpired Friday night.
“I think it comes down to execution and just doing what we practice all week,” she said. “We prepared all week that if it was a close game we have plays, we have defenses, that we need to be able to run and execute. Our coaches did a great job of putting us in the right defense on that last play, giving us an opportunity.”
The Beavers got off to the perfect start to try to quiet a hostile crowd with a 7-0 lead to open the game before Arizona cut it to 10-9. OSU was able to once again push the lead, this time to 16-11 on an Aleah Goodman 3 with 2:22 left in the period.
The lead was 19-11 before Carter hit a deep two to close the period. It was first ruled a 3-pointer but changed to a two and the Beavers led 19-15 after the first quarter.
The Wildcats clamped down defensively and scored the first eight points of the second quarter to build a 23-19 lead.
Goodman finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer that ignited a 14-3 run that was highlighted by 3s from Slocum, Pivec and Tudor to give the Beavers their largest lead of the first half at 33-25.
Arizona did manage to get the deficit to 36-30 at the half.
Oregon State was 4 for 6 from deep in the second quarter and 7 for 15 in the first half.
Both teams shot 12 for 30 from the field but Arizona was just 4 for 11 from deep.
Coupled with No. 2 Oregon’s loss on Friday at Arizona State and No. 1 UConn’s home loss to No. 6 Baylor on Thursday, the Beavers could be in line to be No. 1 if, and it’s a big if, they can win at Arizona State on Sunday.
“Tonight was a great win for us to get momentum forward and continue trying to be the best we can be,” Pivec said.