OSU women's basketball: Beavers drop tough game to Stanford

Scott Rueck was at a loss for words and Mikayla Pivec began to tear up just a bit as the two sat in the postgame press conference following No. 8 Oregon State’s tough 61-58 Pac-12 women’s basketball loss to No. 3 Stanford on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams went toe to toe throughout the second half and the outcome was not decided until the final possession.
OSU’s Kat Tudor had a decent look at a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but was unable to send the game to overtime as the majority of the Gill Coliseum crowd of 8,667 left disappointed.
“I don’t know, I’m going to have to watch the film, honestly.” Rueck said of a second half that saw the Beavers make just 7 of 24 shots and score a total of 22 points.
“I thought we executed better, I thought we we're on the same page a little better than we were in the second quarter. I thought our stuff we did pretty good. We had a couple turnovers that I was frustrated with but of course you're going to have that and that's normal.
“But I honestly don't know. It was a confusing half, honestly. It was just an interesting half that I have a hard time putting words to it. I have to watch it to see honestly what just happened.”
Pivec was in no mood to find any positives in a close loss to a Stanford team that did spend three weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.
“We just lost and we don’t want that to happen,” she said. “So we'll learn from the film, but right now it hurts.”
Destiny Slocum finished with a game-high 26 points for the Beavers, who fall to 16-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference with back-to-back Civil War games against Oregon coming up this weekend.
Pivec had 10 points but was just 4 for 12 from the field. No other player scored more than six points for OSU.
Kianna Williams led the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who bounced back from Thursday’s 87-55 loss to Oregon, with 17 points. Lexie Hull added 14 and Ashtan Prechtel came off the bench to score 10.
Stanford star freshman Haley Jones, the No. 2 recruit last year, was hurt in the closing minutes of the third quarter and appeared to injure her knee. She was helped off the court and did not return. She was on crutches after the game.
Slocum had 21 of her points in the first half when she shot 9 for 13 from the field and helped the Beavers to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. She had just five after halftime.
“I think that we just tried to play that screen better,” Stanford coach Tata VanDerveer said of defending Slocum after the half. “She is a terrific player and she kind of got going in the first half. To hold her to five points in the second half, I think was really good defense by Ashton and I thought Lexie did a great job on her.”
Slocum said she didn’t notice that much of a difference.
“I don't think they did much, I just think seeing the floor faster and finding the open person more,” she said. “There could have been an opportunity for me to find some open teammates. So just take better shots.”
It was a difficult loss for the Beavers, who stormed out to a 13-2 lead and had the Cardinal on their heels. Stanford battled back to get within 21-16 at the quarter break.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers were 9 for 18 from the field and made 3 of 7 3s in the opening quarter.
Taylor Jones’ hoop with 6:24 left in the half put OSU back up 10 but the Beavers went scoreless over the next 4:38 and the Cardinal used an 11-0 run to take their first lead at 32-31 on Hull’s basket with 2:12 left in the half.
The Beavers took a 36-34 lead into the half after Slocum’s 3 rimmed around and went in with 37 seconds left in the half.
The Beavers started 9 for 15 from the field but dipped to 15 for 34 at the half. Slocum was 9 for 13 while the rest of the team was 6 for 21.
Stanford finished the first half 13 for 33 and 6 for 14 from 3. Hull had 10 and Prechtel eight off the bench for the Cardinal.
OSU started the third quarter 1 for 10 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3 and Stanford went up 42-38 with 4:31 left in the period. The Beavers finished 3 for 14 and trailed 44-42 going to the fourth.
OSU took a 51-46 lead on Aleah Goodman’s 3 with 7:40 left. It was her first made 3 since the second quarter against Arizona.
But the Cardinal tied the game at 52 and both teams’ defense made life difficult for the other from that point.
After Lacie Hull’s 3 with 3:46 to play, neither team scored until Williams hit two free throws with 1:13 left.
Down five, Tudor hit three free throws with 9.9 seconds left and Williams made just one of two for the Cardinal for a 61-58 lead.
Stanford chose to foul Slocum and put her at the line with 5.2 left and she missed both.
The ball went out of bounds to OSU on the second miss allowing the Beavers one more shot at the tie.
“I thought we played really hard today,” Rueck said. “The team was ready clearly from the beginning, executed well, shot the ball right off very well. Defended overall well. They had to answer with people that don't normally shoot a lot of 3s making 3s to stay in the game. And I thought they did a good job of that but I loved our energy to start with.
“Then we fought to the bitter end. And so I was really proud.”
The Beavers, who have had a few long scoring droughts this season, had three that were at least 3:49 in length, including in the final four minutes on Sunday.
Slocum’s 3 that tied it at 55-all with 3:59 left was the Beavers’ final made basket off the game.
They also went roughly 4½ minutes without a point in the second quarter and again in the third quarter.
“Just how can we be better tomorrow than we were today and go back and see what worked, what didn't,” Rueck said of the plan moving forward. “What did they do that caused us trouble and get better. That's it. Simple.”