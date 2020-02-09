OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to No. 12 Arizona in overtime

It was the first ever road win over a top-10 team for the Wildcats, who were coming off an 85-52 loss at No. 4 Oregon on Friday night.

Mikayla Pivec, who was the hero on Friday when she delivered the game-winner at the buzzer, led Oregon State with 15 points and 12 rebounds while playing 38 minutes all while battling four trouble.

Pivec surpassed the 1,500-point mark for her career in the first quarter and now has 1,513 to sit in ninth all-time at Oregon State. Anette Mollerstrom is in eighth with 1,582.

Destiny Slocum chipped in 11 points and dished out 10 assists while Aleah Goodman added 10 points.

After scoring 36 points in the first half, Oregon State managed just 22 in the second half and the five-minute overtime period. The Beavers were just 8 for 32 over that 25-minute span.

That after shooting 15 for 27 in the first half and getting to the basket often.

So what changed?

“They started switching screens, and we didn't move the ball as well as we should have, and could have, and then it got stagnant there in the second half and then into overtime,” Pivec said. “We weren’t able to execute as well as we should have.”