OSU women's basketball: Beavers fight off early emotions, pull away from Cougars.

Scott Rueck has been through plenty of Senior Day celebrations over his time coaching basketball.
He doesn’t typically get all that emotional.
But Sunday was a little different for some reason.
“I’ve got to be honest, it was one of the most emotional, it really was,” Rueck said following Oregon State’s 73-58 Pac-12 women’s basketball win over Washington State that wrapped up the regular season. “I mean we've had incredible group after incredible group and this is my 24th and I'm used to coaching people like this that are amazing people with amazing families.”
A hint of tears came almost immediately after Maddie Washington, the first of four seniors, was introduced. Team photographer Karl Maasdam looked over at Rueck and asked if he was crying.
“And I said ‘no, I'm not,’” Rueck said with a laugh postgame.
It was certainly a powerful moment for Washington, Janessa Thropay, Kat Tudor and Mikayla Pivec and each showed signs of emotion as they were honored before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 5,739.
“It was really easy to celebrate these four,” Rueck said. “This group of seniors is phenomenal. Their career has been incredible. They are so different yet just operate as one. It's really been an honor to be their coach, and to get to celebrate them today on their senior day with their families was so special.”
While there was plenty of pomp and circumstance before the game, the Beavers, battling to have the opportunity to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, were in a fight on the court.
But behind 19 points from Pivec, 17 from Destiny Slocum, 15 from Aleah Goodman and 10 from Taylor Jones, the Beavers would not be denied.
The Cougars, playing without second-leading scorer Chanelle Molina (14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game), who was injured in pregame warmups, led 36-35 at the half and built a five-point lead early in the third.
WSU did so thanks to six quick points from Cherilyn Molina, Chanelle’s younger sister. She finished with 12 points.
“I thought their team had a very focused performance,” Rueck said. “And it took a lot of energy and effort from us in the second half to get away from them.”
The Beavers (22-8, 10-8) were finally able to “get away from” the Cougars thanks to a suffocating defense that appeared night-and-day different from the first 22 minutes of the game.
Washington State was 19 for 28 from the floor after Cherilyn Molina’s bucket with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third. The Cougars then missed 12 straight shots to close out the period.
"We could not make them uncomfortable,” Rueck said of the first half. “I thought we were a little bit loose defensively, but you have to give them a lot of credit for the poise they played with and then they really moved the ball well and found open shots attacked at the right time, got layups. Those are the shots that I was the most frustrated with giving up.
“Second half, after those three perimeter shots went down, then our defense changed, the energy we played with changed, and we got out in transition and that was the separator. … I just felt we made them more uncomfortable in the second.”
Slocum tied the game with two buckets and a free throw to ignite a game-changing 19-2 run to close out the third as the Beavers led 56-44. Slocum scored nine in the run and Pivec six.
The lead reached 15 thanks to five quick points from Pivec to start the fourth but WSU cut it to nine. Tudor finally connected from beyond the 3-point line to restore order with 5:06 to play.
The first half was tightly contested.
The Beavers took a 22-16 lead after the first quarter as Goodman drained a deep 3 at the buzzer to cap the period. The Cougars started the second quarter hitting four of their first five shots to cut the deficit to 26-25.
Goodman answered with a 3 but a 6-0 run, capped by a Borislava Hristova steal and layup, put the Cougars up 31-30. Hristova led the Cougars with 13.
Goodman had another 3 but the Johanna Muzet hit a 3 late to put the Cougars up 36-35 at the half.
Washington State shot 64 percent in the first half, making 16 of 25 shots while the Beavers were 12 for 30 for 40 percent.
Ula Motuga (11), Jovana Subasic (10) and Hristova (10) all were in double figures. Goodman led the Beavers with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and hit 3 of 4 from deep.
Oregon State will see Washington State (11-18, 4-13) again Thursday night in Las Vegas when the teams meet in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at 8:30 p.m.
"So this is halftime right now, this is an 80-minute game against Washington State," Rueck said. "We need to win both halves. And so it will be fun to watch the film and see what adjustments they made during the game, go back and reflect on what we did, and then see what we can do moving forward."