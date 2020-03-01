OSU women's basketball: Beavers fight off early emotions, pull away from Cougars.

While there was plenty of pomp and circumstance before the game, the Beavers, battling to have the opportunity to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, were in a fight on the court.

But behind 19 points from Pivec, 17 from Destiny Slocum, 15 from Aleah Goodman and 10 from Taylor Jones, the Beavers would not be denied.

The Cougars, playing without second-leading scorer Chanelle Molina (14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game), who was injured in pregame warmups, led 36-35 at the half and built a five-point lead early in the third.

WSU did so thanks to six quick points from Cherilyn Molina, Chanelle’s younger sister. She finished with 12 points.

“I thought their team had a very focused performance,” Rueck said. “And it took a lot of energy and effort from us in the second half to get away from them.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beavers (22-8, 10-8) were finally able to “get away from” the Cougars thanks to a suffocating defense that appeared night-and-day different from the first 22 minutes of the game.

Washington State was 19 for 28 from the floor after Cherilyn Molina’s bucket with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third. The Cougars then missed 12 straight shots to close out the period.