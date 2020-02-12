OSU women's basketball: Beavers head on the road for next four games

It will be the first meeting of the year against both teams this weekend as the Beavers play the L.A. schools just once; they also play the Washington schools just once, to close out the season.

“Obviously we don't have that prior experience playing them ourselves, but we'll have all the film we need, we’ll really get into them this week,” Goodman said. “Just focus on them and get prepared. But it will be definitely be nice kind of playing some we have yet to play against.”

After the UCLA game on Monday, which is being televised nationally on ESPN2, the Beavers return home for two days before heading back to California to take on Stanford.

It could be yet another daunting task in the conference this season but the Beavers are only focused on USC on Friday.

“We’ve played on the road before ... we haven't played four straight but you just take one game at a time, don't get ahead of yourself,” Goodman said. “Yeah, just focus on who's in front of you.”

It’s rare to have back-to-back road trips and the last time the Beavers were faced with this situation was in the 2015-16 season when they went to the same two locations only in the opposite order.

