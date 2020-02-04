OSU women's basketball: Beavers in good position for NCAA tourney heading into final month of regular season

The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team may be coming off two road wins, but the Beavers had suffered three straight losses prior to last weekend’s sweep of Colorado and Utah.
That dropped their Pac-12 record to 4-4, equaling the number of losses they had the entire conference season last year.
While the Beavers’ chances of winning a Pac-12 title took a major hit as two of the losses came against Oregon, there is still plenty to play for this season.
That was more evident on Monday night when the NCAA selection committee revealed its initial list of the top 16 teams through games played Sunday.
Even with a stretch of losing four out of five games, the Beavers came in at No. 9 overall and would be the first No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.
And with plenty of opportunities in front of them — beginning this Friday night at home against No 19 Arizona State (8 p.m.) as well as No. 12 Arizona on Sunday (noon) — the Beavers know they can put themselves in position to potentially move up a line or two.
The Beavers entered Tuesday at No. 11 in RPI and No. 9 in strength of schedule.
“I can't say we're right where we’d love to be, of course there's four games that we'd like to have back right now,” coach Scott Rueck said Tuesday afternoon. “However, we're in the picture and we've got a great opportunity ahead to gain ground on teams that are currently ahead of us.”
Arizona, who the Beavers edged 63-61 in Tucson four weekends ago, came in at No. 13 overall, good for a No. 4 seed. The Wildcats (18-3, 7-3) are coming off a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools, including a 92-66 dismantling of UCLA (19-2, 8-2).
The Wildcats enter the weekend in fourth in the conference while Arizona State and OSU are tied for fifth at 6-4.
“We're excited to go to work,” Rueck said. “We've got two teams we're competing with in the standings coming in this weekend. So we've got an opportunity to position (ourselves) this weekend, and we can control how we play this weekend and that's where our focus will be.”
The Beavers will also face two more teams in the top 16 as they play at Stanford, the No. 6 overall seed and a No. 2 seed for the tournament, as well as at UCLA, the No. 11 Bruins, also a No. 3 seed like the Beavers.
In the end, though, the Beavers can only control one thing — winning.
“And the way you win is by executing," Rueck said. "And so I think any competitor would see that as an opportunity. You see that as motivation in that way just to work harder and stay more focused and compete longer and better than before because you've created a great opportunity.”
Oregon is the fifth Pac-12 team that made the top 16, coming in at No. 4 and the last No. 1 seed. The Ducks then routed UConn, a projected No. 2 seed before the game, by 18 points.
Rueck said he was not surprised the Ducks won and it shows teams in the Pac-12 can not only compete with but beat teams from around the country.
“I would like everybody to come out and play our teams,” he said. “Everybody come on out. Please come on out and spend some time in the West and just see how fun that is. And so if that wasn't a statement I don't know what it is.”
All that aside, there is a lot of work to do over the last eight games of the regular season and into the Pac-12 tournament. Rueck couldn’t have been happier, though, with the way his team bounced back last weekend after a difficult stretch not seen in these parts for several years.
“I like what I saw from our team last week,” he said. “I mean it's not fun losing three straight games I don't care who you play, it's not fun. We can play the Blazers, you know, and lose three straight games and it's not fun. I don't care, losing is not fun.
“And so I thought they handled it as well as can be expected, came back and were ready to focus on the things that we can improve upon, and they did, they responded very well last week and clearly followed it up with 80 good minutes.”
Keep doing that and the Beavers will be in position to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament.