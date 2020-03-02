OSU women's basketball: Beavers in line to host in NCAA tournament

Oregon State made the top 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee’s final reveal on Monday night and would be the No. 4 seed in the Greenville Regional if the season had ended on Sunday.

The Beavers are the overall No. 15 seed.

The top 16 seeds all host the first and second rounds.

The four No. 1 seeds in order are South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland.

Louisville is the top No. 2 seed followed by UConn, Stanford and UCLA, giving the Pac-12 three teams in the top eight.

Northwestern is the top No. 3 seed followed by N.C. State, Mississippi State and Gonzaga.

Iowa is the top No. 4 seed followed by Arizona, Oregon State and DePaul.

The Greenville Regional has South Carolina, UCLA, N.C. State and Oregon State; Portland has Oregon, UConn, Northwestern and DePaul; Dallas has Baylor, Stanford, Mississippi State and Iowa; and Fort Wayne has Maryland, Louisville, Gonzaga and Arizona.

Selection Monday is March 16.

