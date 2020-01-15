OSU women's basketball: Beavers learn just how physical it can be in conference games

“We're at (the officials’) mercy. However they're going to interpret the rules that night is what we have to play within. So it was very physical. And you’ve got to play through it.”

Pivec said both contests felt like football games at times with the physicality and it got a bit chippy at the end of the ASU game when her and Ryan got into it a bit heading up the court late. Both were whistled for fouls.

“I know it can’t be fun,” Rueck said of playing through so much contact. “I mean it's basketball. Freedom of movement is the point of emphasis and it didn't feel that way and so that's got to be a little bit frustrating because that game was (officiated) different (than others).”

Rueck continued to explain how some games touch fouls that are hard to see are called and in others players are moved off their line and no whistle comes.

It’s all about adjusting to each game.

“You have to adapt to it, you’ve got to play through it and there's going to be nights where, I guess, they choose to call it that way and that's just the way it is, that's reality,” he said.

Rueck was asked what he preferred — letting the players be physical or reigning in the physicality. He didn’t offer up a preference.

“I think any coach, we just want it to be the same every night, I mean that's all we could ask for,” he said. “We watch the rules video that says exactly what's going to be called and what isn't. They have video clips and you just expect that. That's what I expect. I think that would be the case anywhere.”

