OSU women's basketball: Beavers look to take lessons from loss to Ducks

Oregon State junior guard Destiny Slocum, who had 18 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, said that comeback didn’t ease the sting of the loss.

“I don’t think you ever feel upbeat coming off a loss, I think you just kind of learn from it,” she said. “I mean, we're not going to sit here, we don't have time to dwell. We’ve got a game on Sunday that's super big and we want to win that and so we’ve got to just grow and come off of it. But I wouldn't say that we're anywhere near happy and there were smiles in the locker room.”

The Beavers know they can’t let up one bit against the Ducks, who have the ability to turn a close game into a blowout. That was evident Friday as they flipped the game during an impressive stretch that started at end of the first quarter and lasted through the second.

Over a 10-minute span, the Ducks turned a 16-14 deficit into a 42-23 lead and the Beavers faced a monumental task of trying to recover in front of a sellout crowd of 12,364.

If you are scoring at home that was a 28-7 run for the Ducks.

“They moved the ball so freely and we didn’t hit shots in response,” Rueck said. “We had that dry spot in the second quarter where it got away from us.

