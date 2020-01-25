OSU women's basketball: Beavers look to take lessons from loss to Ducks

EUGENE — There were no smiles and no moral victories for the No. 7 Oregon State women’s basketball team Friday night.
There were, though, some thoughts of what might have or could have been had the Beavers been able to avoid some of the mistakes that ended up being the difference between leaving Matthew Knight Arena with an upset of No. 4 Oregon and the 76-64 Pac-12 loss they suffered.
“I mean, we knew that going in as good as they are, we're good, too,” coach Scott Rueck said. “And so that's what to me is a bit disappointing is that we didn't respond better in that second quarter. But that's just it, give them a lot of credit for that. And so going forward there is a lot to take from this that's positive and things to build upon. Still, the reality is we just came up short.”
Oregon State (16-3, 4-3) will get a chance to learn from Friday's loss when the Beavers play host to Oregon (16-2, 6-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers trailed by 21 early in the fourth quarter before putting on a fast and furious comeback attempt that showed they can impose their will against the Ducks.
But after cutting the deficit to seven with just over 3½ minutes left, the Ducks were able to regroup in time to win for the third time in four games in the series.
“This program’s built on toughness and heart and togetherness,” Rueck said. “The team hung in there through the adversity and made a game of it and gave ourselves a chance, a small chance, but we gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
Oregon State junior guard Destiny Slocum, who had 18 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, said that comeback didn’t ease the sting of the loss.
“I don’t think you ever feel upbeat coming off a loss, I think you just kind of learn from it,” she said. “I mean, we're not going to sit here, we don't have time to dwell. We’ve got a game on Sunday that's super big and we want to win that and so we’ve got to just grow and come off of it. But I wouldn't say that we're anywhere near happy and there were smiles in the locker room.”
The Beavers know they can’t let up one bit against the Ducks, who have the ability to turn a close game into a blowout. That was evident Friday as they flipped the game during an impressive stretch that started at end of the first quarter and lasted through the second.
Over a 10-minute span, the Ducks turned a 16-14 deficit into a 42-23 lead and the Beavers faced a monumental task of trying to recover in front of a sellout crowd of 12,364.
If you are scoring at home that was a 28-7 run for the Ducks.
“They moved the ball so freely and we didn’t hit shots in response,” Rueck said. “We had that dry spot in the second quarter where it got away from us.
“… The margin for error is small (at Matthew Knight Arena). And so we just didn't answer. We had some lost possessions for sure where their defense took us out of sets. And so they were the aggressor during that stretch and we just need to respond better, collectively, including me.”
Unfortunately for the Beavers, those kinds of stretches have been costly more than once this season.
“Having that consistency through all four quarters is something that we talked about a lot,” Slocum said. “All the games that we've lost one thing for us is we've lost the quarter or we've slowed down in one of the quarters. So just sustaining through that throughout the whole entire game.”
While the offense struggled during that stretch, so did the defense, which played a factor in the lack of offense.
“I think a lot of that is we didn't stop them on defense and that kind of transitioned into our offense — we doubted ourselves a little bit I feel like,” said freshman Taylor Jones, who finished with a team-high 21. “And so next game we're just going to come out and be confident, keep shooting, keep playing good defense and hopefully we'll come out with the win.”
The Beavers once again struggled from beyond the 3-point line where they finished 6 for 22. Outside of Slocum, OSU was only 2 for 16.
“We need to hit them at a higher percentage than that,” Rueck said.
The Ducks also turned 13 OSU turnovers into 22 points, showcasing just how potent they are in transition.
How do the Beavers make sure that doesn’t happen again on Sunday?
“Don't turn it over,” Rueck said. “I mean, we talked about that a lot. Our goal really needs to be six or seven max against this team here, in my opinion.”
Added Slocum: “We talked about it, you know, that's their best offense transition. So we’ve got to slow them in that and really limit and execute on offense and we can't have, what did we have 13? You can’t have 13 turnovers.”
Oregon also turned 11 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points. Add in the transition points and the Ducks had 40 of their 76 points in those two categories. Throw in two Sabrina Ionescu buzzer-beating 3s at the end of the first and third quarters and it’s easy to see how the Ducks were able to build such a big lead in front of the home crowd.
Rueck said Friday was an opportunity for the Beavers, who have now lost three of our games after a 15-0 start, to take some “huge” strides forward in their quest to get to New Orleans and the Final Four.
“I look back to Oregon three years ago, in particular, but even these (seniors’) freshman year,” Rueck said. “The Civil War weekend was the weekend where they changed. They had to elevate to play against us and they did and they learned a lot about themselves and took their games to a new level, especially on the defensive end of the floor that year and that created momentum for them.
“Well I think we're having to rise because both these teams are so good, the margin for error is small. And we're competitors so I thought we did a lot of things really well tonight, just not quite well enough to win here.”