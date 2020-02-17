OSU women's basketball: Beavers lose heartbreaker to Bruins in overtime

LOS ANGELES — In what has turned out to be a difficult and frustrating season, the No. 15 Oregon State women’s basketball team suffered yet another kick-to-the-gut loss on Monday night.

The Beavers took a 14-point lead on No. 8 UCLA in the third quarter, but the Bruins battled back to send the game to overtime, where they pulled away from the start.

The 83-74 Pac-12 setback is the third straight for the Beavers, who had a halftime lead in all three.

The Bruins scored six of the first seven points in the OT and Charisma Osborne drained a 3 for an eight-point lead and the Beavers could never recover.

“You can't trade not with a good team on their home floor and so they did a great job, you know and then made the plays down the stretch to beat us,” coach Scott Rueck said in a postgame radio interview.

The Beavers (19-7, 7-7) will return home for a couple days before heading to No. 4 Stanford on Friday night.

Osborne, who came up big in the second half and overtime, led all scorers with 22 points while Japreece Dean added 19 points and Michaela Onyenwere 16 as the Bruins (22-3, 11-3) rebounded from a loss to No. 3 Oregon on Friday night.