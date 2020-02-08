OSU women's basketball: Beavers navigating an emotional season on and off the court

“You just do the best you can and you try to feel out what the team needs, and for all of us (coaches) to be what they need,” Rueck said. “And it's a challenging thing because you can't get too far away from the task at hand because that's demanding and we have to keep going.

"At the same time there's an empathy that you have and a feel that you have that, man, we have to make sure they understand we care about them more as people than basketball players.”

He said it helped that there was no doubt both Finn and Johnson would want them to get back on the court and play to their best ability.

“In each instance it was pretty simple to know and pretty clear to know what Chad would have wanted for the team, and if he were able to address us one more time the type of encouragement he would give us,” Rueck said. “Same for Ken.

“What would they want us to do and how can we honor these two amazing guys? Well by being the best we can be and taking care of each other even more and loving every second. These were both fun-loving, amazing people that gave us such great examples of how to live.”