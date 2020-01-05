OSU women's basketball: Beavers need to pull away in fourth to get past Buffaloes

“We just wanted to continue to be aggressive offensively,” Payne said. “We felt like if they only fouled four times in the first half that we could be more aggressive in the second half, that maybe we weren't being aggressive enough.

“So we were trying to get the ball inside a little bit, trying to put the ball on the floor more to the basket and I think that was good for us.”

Pivec finally ended the field goal drought with a jumper nine seconds into the fourth. Her back-to-back baskets later and a Brown hoop put the Beavers up 61-50 with 6:09 left.

Slocum said the Beavers need to understand the importance of being consistent and not just flipping a switch when needed.

“We have to be more consistent throughout all four quarters and really just instill our will on everyone and come out and be aggressive from every quarter jump and continue all the way through," she said. "I know that's one thing we want to work on, not just in the fourth quarter and not just when it’s close.”

Oregon State could not get much going from the start and Sherrod gave the Buffaloes a spark with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting in the period. Colorado used an 8-0 run to go up 16-10 and Sherrod’s 3 with 7 seconds left put the Buffaloes up 21-15.