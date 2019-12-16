OSU women's basketball: Beavers not focused on rankings, but understand the opportunity at hand

The No. 4 ranking in the AP poll is the highest in program history — OSU finished the 2016 season second in the coaches poll; the AP does not do a poll following the NCAA tournament.

The players, however, don’t put much stock in those numbers.

“It's a cool recognition and testament to what this program has done in the past and how people perceive what we're doing so far,” said senior Mikayla Pivec, who leads the Beavers in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (10.4). “So it's a cool recognition for the program but we know we have a lot of weaknesses to work on and that’s what we're trying to focus on every day.”

Freshman Kennedy Brown said it’s kind of crazy to think about but also knows not to make more of it than it is.

“I mean you see that stuff on Twitter, but like Mik said you see it and you keep scrolling or you don't think too much about it because we’re still in here every day and putting in the work,” said Brown, who has started the first nine games and is averaging 9.0 points per game while being tied for the Pac-12 lead in blocked shots with 18.

“That is the number but you know we want to just continue to get better each day and not really pay attention to that and just focus on us and what we need to do as a team to get better and compete.”