OSU women's basketball: Beavers not focused on rankings, but understand the opportunity at hand

With three games left before the start of Pac-12 play, the Oregon State women’s basketball team has positioned itself for the opportunity to receive a high seed in the NCAA tournament come March.
The Beavers, off to a 9-0 start, are ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press top 25 poll for the second consecutive week and enter the week No. 2 in the RPI after being No. 1 a week ago in the initial ratings.
Coach Scott Rueck said last week he never shies away from rankings and RPI numbers and isn’t afraid to address them, but the Beavers never dwell on them either way.
“It doesn't mean anything necessarily but it does create opportunities for you,” Rueck said. “So I think it's good to talk about those things. The RPI certainly is where you want to be no question. It speaks to the strength of our schedule.”
The Beavers come in just behind Connecticut in the RPI released Monday and just ahead of Pac-12 rival Stanford. Oregon State is so high thanks to wins over Missouri State, fifth in the RPI after being No. 2, and DePaul, which was No. 14 on Monday. The Blue Demons and UConn squared off Monday night.
“It's great to have DePaul doing what they're doing, to have Missouri State doing what they're doing (and) hopefully Miami keeps winning,” Rueck said. “You just keep looking down the row and hoping everybody keeps winning on your schedule.”
The No. 4 ranking in the AP poll is the highest in program history — OSU finished the 2016 season second in the coaches poll; the AP does not do a poll following the NCAA tournament.
The players, however, don’t put much stock in those numbers.
“It's a cool recognition and testament to what this program has done in the past and how people perceive what we're doing so far,” said senior Mikayla Pivec, who leads the Beavers in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (10.4). “So it's a cool recognition for the program but we know we have a lot of weaknesses to work on and that’s what we're trying to focus on every day.”
Freshman Kennedy Brown said it’s kind of crazy to think about but also knows not to make more of it than it is.
“I mean you see that stuff on Twitter, but like Mik said you see it and you keep scrolling or you don't think too much about it because we’re still in here every day and putting in the work,” said Brown, who has started the first nine games and is averaging 9.0 points per game while being tied for the Pac-12 lead in blocked shots with 18.
“That is the number but you know we want to just continue to get better each day and not really pay attention to that and just focus on us and what we need to do as a team to get better and compete.”
Oregon State will continue to build toward what should be a daunting task of competing in the Pac-12 this season. Stanford (9-0) is No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the RPI, Oregon (9-1) is No. 3 in the AP poll and UCLA (9-0) No. 10.
Arizona, off to a 10-0 start, is No. 18 in the AP poll.
Colorado is 9-0 while Arizona State is 8-2 and Cal and Washington are both 7-2.
“This conferences continues to set ourselves up for phenomenal years and because of that, great representation within the NCAA tournament at the end,” Rueck said “So it's a great opportunity that this team’s created and I know they’re willing and ready to capitalize on it.”
But first the Beavers have three games to navigate through before opening conference play at home against Colorado on Jan. 3. Oregon State takes on Northern Arizona around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hawaii at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, and wraps up the tournament against BYU the same time on Thursday.
The final nonconference game is set for noon on Dec. 29 against Cal State Bakersfield.
Pivec admits it can be a bit difficult not to think too far ahead knowing what is coming.
“You try not to think about it but obviously you see the polls and you see three of the top four teams the country in the Pac-12 so we know we're going to have a gauntlet,” she said. “And even those teams that aren't at the top are still challenging, like Arizona's ranked high and even teams at the bottom of the Pac are still quality teams. So it's going to be a run every, every game and every day that conference.”