OSU women's basketball: Beavers open Pac-12 play at home against Utah

Oregon State’s No. 3-ranked women’s basketball team opens Pac-12 play 12-0 but far from perfect or satisfied with its performance to date.
“I don't think we execute anywhere near where we need to, or where we will be,” coach Scott Rueck said. “And so there's a lot of growth on this team still and I'm certainly not satisfied with anything yet.”
The Beavers were able to dispatch Cal State Bakersfield, 69-50, last Sunday but everyone knows the level of execution will need to rise against conference opponents.
“I mean the other day was not our A game and so these are going to be important practices building towards the weekend," Rueck said earlier in the week. "And what I know about this team, though, is they're so competitive. They've been waiting for this. We're excited for Pac-12 play.”
What is expected to be a challenging and grueling 18-game trek through the conference begins at 7 p.m. Friday inside Gill Coliseum when the Beavers play host to Utah.
The Utes have already played a conference game, falling 80-70 at home to Colorado last Sunday. Utah is just 7-5 heading into Friday's matchup but Rueck believes the record is misleading.
"Well right now, ranking wise, they would be at the bottom right now in the conference (in terms of records),” Rueck said. “And then I look at their numbers and I'm like, yikes. I mean their numbers are good, this is a good team. You know, just probably figuring it out.”
The Utes are led by 6-foot-4 freshman forward Lola Pendande and 6-0 freshman guard Brynna Maxwell. Pendande is averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while Maxwell chips in 12.4 points per contest. Both have started all 12 games.
The Utes have also received solid contributions off the bench from 6-2 sophomore wing Niyah Becker (9.3 ppg) and 5-9 redshirt junior guard Julie Brosseau (6.4 ppg) and average 72.75 points per game as a team.
BALANCED ATTACK: Oregon State has three players averaging double figures in scoring and three more at 7.8 or more. Mikayla Pivec leads the way at 15.4 while Destiny Slocum adds 14.3 and Taylor Jones 14.1. Aleah Goodman is close at 9.3, Kat Tudor chips in 8.8 off the bench and Kennedy Brown is at 7.8.
PIVEC WATCH: Pivec has moved to fifth place in career rebounds at Oregon State with 853 and is up to ninth in career scoring with 1,352 points. She is also in the top 10 with 421 assists (10th).
SAME STARTERS: The Beavers have started the same lineup for all 12 games: Pivec, Slocum, Goodman, Brown and Jones. That group is expected to start again on Friday night.
SERIES: The Beavers are 18-7 overall against the Utes in a series that dates back to the 1980-81 season. Since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in the 2011-12 season, Oregon State has an 11-2 edge and has won 10 straight.
TV: The game will air on Pac-12 Mountain only but if you have access to the Pac-12 Networks you can watch either online or with the mobile app, or stream to a television with the proper devices.