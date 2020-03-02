OSU women's basketball: Beavers open Pac-12 tournament with rematch against Cougars

In both of those instances, the opponents had to win a first-round game before taking on Oregon State.

Thursday’s matchup was already set before the Beavers and Cougars met on Sunday. Washington State played that game without second-leading scorer Chanelle Molina, who was apparently hurt in pregame warmups. Molina is averaging 14.8 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds a game.

“Hopefully Chanelle will be back because we don't want people missing,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “And that will change some things of what they did (Sunday) for sure and be more of what we prepared for, to be honest. But you know that it's a puzzle and we're at the halfway point right now.”

It’s been a trying at times conference season for the Beavers, who finished 10-8 and will have to play in the first round for the first time since 2013 when they were the No. 10 seed and lost to No. 7 USC.

But the tournament offers a new opportunity for a team that is battling for a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and the chance to host the first and second rounds.

“It's a fresh start for everybody,” Pivec said. “So everybody comes in there has the same opportunity to go take that championship, and that's the same opportunity that will go out and compete for.”