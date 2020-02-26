OSU women's basketball: Beavers playing well despite setbacks

Oregon State may have lost four straight women's basketball games before getting a win at California last Sunday, but coach Scott Rueck said Tuesday he believes the Beavers are right where they need to be with two games left in the regular season.
"This team is playing good basketball, we're just playing in the best conference and figuring things out still,” Rueck said. “But I feel like we're in the best position right now that we've been in probably all year. I think this team is in a nice rhythm right now.”
The No. 17 Beavers (20-8, 8-8 Pac-12) wrap up a strange regular season — one that saw them start 15-0 and then endure a three-game losing streak and later a four-game slide in conference play — with home games against Washington (6 p.m. Friday) and Washington State (noon, Sunday).
The Huskies (13-14, 5-11) are coming off a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools, including an upset of then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.
As of Wednesday morning, the Beavers had an RPI of 17 and the fifth-best strength of schedule. Of their eight losses, seven have come against teams in the AP top 25 poll with five against teams in the top nine this week.
Instead of going 1-2 last week, the Beavers easily could have been 3-0 with road wins over the No. 4 and No. 9 teams in this week’s poll. Instead, they came up short and learned more valuable, but tough, lessons.
Oregon State had a 14-point lead at UCLA only to lose in overtime and then dropped a 63-60 decision at Stanford in the closest loss in program history against the Cardinal on the road.
“Against Stanford I think we personally did a good job,” freshman Taylor Jones said. “We could have pulled it out at the end and there was a bunch of stuff that we could have done better. But we're going to be able to watch film (Tuesday) and we're going to be able to see a lot of improvement from the weeks before.”
In all eight losses the Beavers have had a lead, and in many of them that lead was in the fourth quarter.
“We've had moments where we've haven't played our best down the stretch when we needed to get those wins that we typically have in years past," senior Mikayla Pivec said. "So our record may not reflect exactly how well we're competing throughout the entire game.
“But I think all those lessons in terms of what you need to do down the stretch to be more effective, seeing from other teams making those great plays down the stretch ... will all be learning experiences for what we need to take into the Pac-12 tournament, where it just takes one game. … And if you lose you're done, so we know what we need to do to do better, and we’ve just got to execute.”
The Beavers ended the four-game slide with a strong second half — the best the they have played in some time, Rueck said — to pick up a much needed win last Sunday against Cal.
After a sluggish first half, the bench stepped up in the second half and helped lead the Beavers to the victory.
“I was super happy for them and proud of what they were able to do together on the court there,” Pivec said. “They gave great minutes and gave us confidence in their ability to produce. And we've seen flashes in practice, but to have them come through and a close game like that … and have Maddie (Washington) step up like she'll need to for us down the stretch is huge. Because to get where we want to go eventually, we need everybody to play like that.”
While the win was nice, Rueck was more impressed with his team’s recent play, and not just in games. The Beavers have done so while adjusting to life without Kennedy Brown, who tore her ACL on Feb. 7 and missed the last five games.
“And I always tell them, we don't play to the scoreboard,” he said. “I don't even care about that, I care how we play this possession. And what I'm seeing is progress. Night after night I'm seeing progress. I'm seeing a team that comes to practice every day, goes out and takes the court and we're playing in the best conference in the country with the toughest schedule. … What I've seen is a team that that is having a great time playing the game.”