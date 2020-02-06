OSU women's basketball: Beavers ready for rematch with Arizona State

Aleah Goodman knew that sooner or later her shot would come back, and she would once again be an offensive spark of the Oregon State women’s basketball team.
Her return to form began with a 3-for-3 performance from beyond the 3-point line in a home loss to Oregon on Jan. 26.
Then came a 7-for-9 game at Colorado on Jan. 30 and she followed that up going 3 for 5 against Utah. Add it up and Goodman hit 13 of her 17 3-point attempts over the last three games.
“It felt really good,” Goodman said earlier this week. “I knew it was coming. I knew I just had to keep my head down, keep working out, keep get my shots up and it was going to come. But it just felt really good that it finally kind of felt like my hard work was paying off. I was like finally I can hit shots in a game.”
It’s a good time for Goodman, and the entire team, which was 22 for 39 over the past two games, to get back to their old ways from long distance.
The No. 9 Beavers (18-4, 6-4) hope to continue that hot shooting this weekend, and particularly Friday night against No. 19 Arizona State (16-6, 6-4).
In a 55-47 loss to the Sun Devils in Tempe on Jan. 12, the Beavers were an abysmal 2 for 20 from long range; they were just 19 for 61 (31.1 percent) from the field.
“We didn't obviously play very well offensively, we shot in the worst we shot all season in that game and so you know those things need to get better,” coach Scott Rueck said.
You have free articles remaining.
That loss kept the Beavers from likely being ranked No. 1 in the AP poll the following day and was the start of what turned out to be a stretch where they dropped four of five games.
“I think we're all really excited to have a second chance at that,” said freshman Kennedy Brown. “We learned a lot of lessons that game and what it takes. They're a good team and they play hard and they were aggressive so I think the lessons we've learned up to this point will really help us in that game.”
The Sun Devils have also won four in a row in the series and won at Gill last season. Rueck said he expects Friday to be the same type of “battle” that has taken place through much of the series recently.
“It's just the way they play, they play a very gritty, tough, grind it out style of game and just like the USC game the other day, grinding out a game in triple overtime and finding a way to hit a big shot,” Rueck said. “It's kind of been this group's MO over the years, you know, the Reili Richardson, Robbi Ryan, (Jamie) Ruden, that group has just been so tough mentally. That's what you have to overcome, a lot of toughness from them. And so we learned a tough lesson down there. We weren't quite physical enough and we're quite tough enough.”
Goodman said she feels confident the Beavers will be up to the challenge, especially playing at home.
“I just think we're playing a completely different game right now,” she said. “Our confidence is getting back, we're playing like we know we can and we're just playing like ourselves. We're just playing loose, relaxed and just playing Oregon State basketball.”
Picking up a road sweep of Colorado and Utah and playing as well as they did last week also has the Beavers feeling confident, and that stretch of four losses in five games is in the rearview mirror.
“Everyone knows what we're here to accomplish, everyone has the same goal in mind,” Goodman said. “… There was just a shift in everyone's minds like hey we've messed around enough, it's really time to kind of go to work and do what we can do.
"I'm really proud of how the team responded. We've had a couple tough weekends so it was really good to kind of get out there play loose, play like ourselves and just go out there and play basketball.”