OSU women's basketball: Beavers remain focused on next game

The undefeated record is nice — the Beavers are off to the best start in program history since record were kept starting in 1976-77 season — but it’s not something the players think too much about.

“It’s a great place to be but we know each game each team will come in and bring a huge intensity to try to knock us off,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “So we are coming in every day and focusing on the next game and not what we’ve done in the past, but how can we execute one game at a time and each game that comes to us?”

While they haven’t suffered a defeat in the standings, that doesn’t mean there haven't been plenty of lessons learned over the course of the first 11 games and numerous practices since they began back in August to prepare for their trip to Italy.

“It's all about mentality for us,” Goodman said. “We kill ourselves in practice. We go head to head so in a way you could say we have experienced some losses because we are fighting against each other every day in practice so there is going to be a team that loses every drill.

“But we're hoping to stay away from having to learn the lesson that way. … So I think we've done a great job being able to learn a lot from our wins and learn a lot from every possession rather than having to take a whole loss as a lesson."