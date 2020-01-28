OSU women's basketball: Beavers remain positive despite rare three-game slide

Oregon State’s women’s basketball team was 15-0 and on the cusp of likely being the No. 1-ranked team in the country when the Beavers took the court against Arizona State on Jan. 12.
But the undefeated season and shot at being No. 1 for the first time in program history came to an end with a 55-47 loss to the Sun Devils.
The Beavers rebounded with an 81-44 blowout of California before facing a difficult three-game stretch against teams in the top 5.
Oregon State fell 61-58 at home to then-No. 3 Stanford, then were swept by rival Oregon, No. 4 at the time, in back-to-back games — 76-64 in Eugene and 66-57 at home.
Suddenly, the Beavers had four losses, were in sixth place in the Pac-12 and had dropped to No. 10 in the polls.
It is certainly unfamiliar territory for a program that has been to four straight Sweet 16s with two Elite Eight appearances and one trip to the Final Four over the past four seasons.
Freshman Taylor Jones said the feeling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ducks was that the players knew it would take more to reach their goals.
“We all were hungry,” Jones said. “I mean, honestly, we wanted to play probably another game at that moment."
The Beavers (16-4, 4-4) will get the chance to do just that when they take on Colorado in Boulder at 5 p.m. Thursday. OSU pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 72-60 win over the Buffaloes (14-5, 3-5) at home on Jan. 5.
Then comes a trip to Utah (10-9, 3-5) for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday. The Beavers won the first matchup 77-48 in Gill Coliseum, on Jan. 3 to open Pac-12 play.
“We have a lot to prove this weekend, and I think that we're going to come out here and prove that we are an amazing team and we shouldn't be overlooked,” Jones said. “We're going to watch film, we're going to figure out what we need to do to face Colorado and we're just going to come out and execute and play like we know how to play."
The last time the Beavers lost two games in a row at home was the 2012-13 season when USC and UCLA swept the weekend games.
OSU lost three in a row for the first time since 2013-14, when they fell at home to No. 2 Notre Dame and at No. 23 California and No. 4 Stanford.
“These last few games I feel like we've been off a little bit and I think we've needed these games to prove that, yeah, we're a good team but we can be beat and we need to focus on the little details which are going to get us ready for March,” Jones said.
Coach Scott Rueck was confident Sunday that his team would be better off for having faced the Cardinal and Ducks in the last three games.
He said the Ducks did a good job of exposing some weakness because of their experience and talent. And that the Beavers grew from it.
“We got to see some things this weekend that they do that other people have not yet,” he said. “So we've got new material basically to coach from. We were challenged in different ways, we played in front of two crowds that will be unmatched the rest of the way. And once you get in those environments, you see those things and the next time around it gets easier. You operate more efficiently.
“Playing great teams like this you only get better if you handle it well and so this team is just hungry to be great. I look at it and there are just competitors throughout the roster. We're growing, we're still not executing at the point where we need to to beat a team like that. We're just not quite there yet, but I believe we will be before it's over.”
While that might be the case, losing three games in a row and four out of five could take a toll on the players.
So how are they able to keep doubt from creeping in?
“We just believe in this program, believe in our system, believe in each other, and we know there's going to be adversity along any journey,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “We'll be ready to continue growing and be the best we can be.”
It helps to have a group of veteran guards in Pivec, Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman who have been through plenty of battles over the years, as well as a strong bond.
“We're a family. We win together, we lose together, we learn together,” Goodman said. “It's just super important that we keep our heads high, know that we're going to be fine. It's a game. We're going to learn. We still have a lot to do. We all have the same goals in mind, we all have the same mission. So we're going to be hungrier, we're going to know what it takes to win these games.”