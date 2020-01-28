OSU women's basketball: Beavers remain positive despite rare three-game slide

“We got to see some things this weekend that they do that other people have not yet,” he said. “So we've got new material basically to coach from. We were challenged in different ways, we played in front of two crowds that will be unmatched the rest of the way. And once you get in those environments, you see those things and the next time around it gets easier. You operate more efficiently.

“Playing great teams like this you only get better if you handle it well and so this team is just hungry to be great. I look at it and there are just competitors throughout the roster. We're growing, we're still not executing at the point where we need to to beat a team like that. We're just not quite there yet, but I believe we will be before it's over.”

While that might be the case, losing three games in a row and four out of five could take a toll on the players.

So how are they able to keep doubt from creeping in?

“We just believe in this program, believe in our system, believe in each other, and we know there's going to be adversity along any journey,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “We'll be ready to continue growing and be the best we can be.”