OSU women's basketball: Beavers see offensive production drop a bit in Pac-12 play

Junior guard Aleah Goodman said the Beavers need to get back to better spacing.

“We can't lack spacing at all,” she said. “But it just shows that we have to be on our game every game. I'm proud of our defense. I think our defense was huge in both games this weekend but we just need to get the offense flowing and we can't have any missed opportunities or miss possessions.”

While it may not be all that alarming just yet, the Beavers — who play host to California on Friday before a stretch of facing No. 3 Stanford and No. 7 Oregon (twice) in the span of eight days — have seen their offensive production take a bit of a dive in Pac-12 play.

OSU is coming off its two lowest-scoring games of the season — 63 points at Arizona and aforementioned season-low 47 against the Sun Devils.

Oregon State entered conference play scoring 77.9 points per game but that number through four conference games has dipped to 64.8, nearly 13 points fewer. The 47-point outing certainly skews that number a bit.

Senior Mikayla Pivec said you can chalk some of that up to the familiarity of the coaches in the conference.