OSU women's basketball: Beavers steal one in the closing seconds

The Sun Devils took a 60-58 lead on a Ryan jumper and both teams turned the ball over before Destiny Slocum drove to the basket for the tying hoop with 8.9 left.

Slocum led the Beavers with 20 points while Goodman added 14, Pivec 11 and Taylor Jones 10.

Ryan finished with 20 points for the Sun Devils while Reilli Richardson added 11 and Tapley 10.

After trailing the entire first half, the Beavers finally got even to open the third as Tudor’s 3 tied it at 35. But ASU took a 37-35 lead on two free throws after coach Scott Rueck was whistled for a technical with 6:57 left in the period. But Slocum gave the Beavers their first lead with a 3 from the top of the key with 5:17 left.

Ryan game ASU a 44-40 lead with a 3 with 2:16 left and the Sun Devils took a 46-42 lead into the third.

ASU was just 3 for 13 while the Beavers were 4 for 14 in the period.

Arizona State jumped out to a 15-4 lead as the Sun Devils found holes in the Beavers’ zone.