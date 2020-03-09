OSU women's basketball: Beavers waiting to see if they will host NCAA tournament games

Oregon State’s 68-57 loss to Stanford Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament didn’t help the Beavers’ case to be a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament in a couple weeks.
It also may not have hurt it too much.
Still, the next two weeks may feel like an eternity before the NCAA selection committee unveils the 64-team tournament bracket on March 16.
Should the Beavers, who were the No. 15 seed in the selection committee’s final reveal on March 4, still be considered one of the 16 teams that get to host?
“I think this team deserves to be home, there's no doubt about that in my mind based upon everything to this point,” coach Scott Rueck said following the loss to the Cardinal on Friday night. “So that does matter to me that this team gets to compete on their home floor. I think it is deserved. ... I'm excited to get to keep playing.”
The Beavers’ resume may not look all that great when you consider a 23-9 record, but six of those losses came against teams that the committee had in the top eight in its final reveal.
Those losses came to Oregon (twice), Stanford (three times) and UCLA (once). Three were on the road, two at one and one at a neutral site.
Two of the other three losses came to Arizona State on the road and Arizona — a projected No. 4 seed — at home. The only “bad” loss came at USC, a team that pushed UCLA to the limit in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals before falling short.
“I think everybody has seen how competitive we have been all year,” Rueck said. “This team has been on the cusp of being ranked No. 1 to pushing top-10 teams to the limit all year long. Now I feel we're playing great basketball. It takes a top-five team to beat us, is kind of what it seems, or some odd circumstances.
“So this team has been through the wars. We're playing our best. We're more prepared than ever and the conference has done that for us. So grateful for the battles and this team has a lot of talent, a lot of ability, and a lot of great times ahead. And so we're excited for that. It's going to be fun to see a team that's not a part of our conference. I think we're all excited about that.”
While being able to host would be ideal — thus playing in front of the home fans and not having to deal with travel — the Beavers showed two years ago that they can win on the road, knocking off Tennessee in Knoxville to advance to the Sweet 16.
They then defeated Baylor to reach the Elite Eight before losing to Louisville.
Regardless of where they play, Rueck is confident his team will be ready.
“Our best is ahead,” he said. “I think we can get not only better, but just I think we can maybe shift some things and give people different looks. I think we're as mobile as we have been. I'm excited about that.”
Pivec honored
Senior Mikayla Pivec was named to the CoSIDA Academic all-America first team on Monday. It's her second honor after being named to the second team last season.
Pivec, Ruth Hamblin, Chelle Flamoe and Juli Coleman as the only players in program history to earn academic all-America honors multiple times.