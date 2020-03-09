OSU women's basketball: Beavers waiting to see if they will host NCAA tournament games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I think everybody has seen how competitive we have been all year,” Rueck said. “This team has been on the cusp of being ranked No. 1 to pushing top-10 teams to the limit all year long. Now I feel we're playing great basketball. It takes a top-five team to beat us, is kind of what it seems, or some odd circumstances.

“So this team has been through the wars. We're playing our best. We're more prepared than ever and the conference has done that for us. So grateful for the battles and this team has a lot of talent, a lot of ability, and a lot of great times ahead. And so we're excited for that. It's going to be fun to see a team that's not a part of our conference. I think we're all excited about that.”

While being able to host would be ideal — thus playing in front of the home fans and not having to deal with travel — the Beavers showed two years ago that they can win on the road, knocking off Tennessee in Knoxville to advance to the Sweet 16.

They then defeated Baylor to reach the Elite Eight before losing to Louisville.

Regardless of where they play, Rueck is confident his team will be ready.