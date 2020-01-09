OSU women's basketball: Beavers will face tough challenge in the desert

It will be another test for the Beavers’ two freshmen — Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown — who will play just their second and third true road games.

Jones is coming off a Pac-12 debut where she averaged 15.5 points, seven points and three blocked shots in earning not only the conference’s freshman of the week honor but also the national freshman of the week award from the and US Basketball Writers’ Association.

“Fortunately they have some very veteran, experienced guards that have been in all these environments to lean upon and that's worked well for them,” Rueck said. “I would expect there's a learning curve just like there has been in anything but I also expect them to rise to the occasion like they have all year.”

Slocum said it will definitely be a different experience without the home crowd in their corner.

“I know it's really hard playing away from Beaver Nation,” she said. “… That’s one thing last year I had to understand is you don't have the same support, you don't have that, when you need that extra fuel, they're not there to pump you up. So learning that everyone's against you, it's just us there. It's going to be interesting for them. I'm excited to see what they take away from it and what we can do.”

