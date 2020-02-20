OSU women's basketball: Beavers will keep fighting through adversity

With all the adversity the Oregon State women’s basketball team has had to endure this season, on and off the court, it would have been easy for the team to say enough is enough and throw in the towel after losing to USC last Friday night.
It was the Beavers' second straight loss and sixth of the conference season, more than they have suffered since going 4-14 in 2012-13, dropping OSU to sixth place in the standings.
But that’s not the makeup of the players or coaching staff.
“You have to have the mentality that I'm not going to give up, especially the seniors are like, 'this is our last rodeo so how do you want to finish?'” senior Maddie Washington said Wednesday afternoon. “We can crumble right now, which we're not going to, we're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep fighting for the coaching staff, keep fighting for this team, keep fighting for Beaver Nation.”
The Beavers (19-7), who have fallen to No. 15 in the AP poll and are in a real battle now to claim a top-4 seed in the NCAA tournament and the opportunity to host the first and second rounds for a sixth straight season, know they can still achieve that goal but time is of the essence.
"Yeah there is, but we're running out of time to, though, and it's concerning sometimes for us,” senior Kat Tudor said. “I mean, we lost a few key players,. It’s not an excuse, but yeah, we kind of have to find who we are again. Find all that, find who we are as a program. It's all that and it is a grind, but we're looking forward to the games we have in the future, too.”
It won’t be easy as OSU heads to No. 4 Stanford this Friday on one less day of rest after falling short at No. 8 UCLA in overtime Monday. The schedule appears to lighten up with last-place California on Sunday and then the Washington schools, both in the bottom half of the conference, at home to follow before another chance to make a statement in the Pac-12 tournament.
But the Beavers won’t take that “lighter” schedule for granted.
“You cannot lose focus at all against any team in the Pac-12, no matter what team, the worst team, the 12th in the Pac-12, you still gotta fight like they're all good, we're all good,” Tudor said. “And it's going to be a fight every weekend and you have to go into that mentally strong and physically strong and just know what you're getting yourself into.”
The margin for error has been slim in Pac-12 play the last few years, and that has proven to be true on many, many occasions this season. And the Beavers have learned that possibly the most of any team this year.
Instead of being 7-7 in conference play, OSU could easily have won at least four of the games, as they had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing minute of each one.
In their first loss to Arizona State, the Beavers were outscored 10-2 over the last 2:40 in a 55-47 setback. Then came a 61-58 loss to Stanford before losing twice to Oregon — 76-64 on the road and 66-57 at home.
Oregon State reeled off three straight wins, including a thriller over ASU at home when the Beavers scored four points in the closing second to get a 64-62 win. Then came a 65-58 home loss to Arizona in overtime when the Beavers were down three and had the ball with 22 seconds left in the extra period.
In the surprise of the season, the Beavers then fell 72-66 at USC after nearly rallying from down double digits in the fourth quarter. It is OSU’s only loss to an unranked team this season.
Then on Monday, the Beavers led No. 8 UCLA by 14 midway through the third quarter before falling in overtime, 83-74.
A failure to deliver winning plays down the stretch has been "our nemesis is every close game … the ones that we've lost, with the exception of one game we've been tied with a couple minutes to go or it's a one-possession game in the last two minutes and they've found a way to make plays, and we have made too many mistakes,” coach Scott Rueck said.
Part of it, Rueck says, is youth and also, thanks to injuries, having to reconfigure combinations so players are being called to play out of position at times. He credits that as part of the reason UCLA was able to overcome the 14-point deficit in the third quarter Monday night. Turnovers and rebounding have also factored in those setbacks.
“So I think for us it’s just continuing to work so the next time we're in that position, which we will be, we come through and we're the one (making plays)," Rueck said, adding that because of the changing lineup, "you’ve got to learn quickly. You've got to adapt to it, and learn to overcome it and we, as coaches, have got to continue to fine tune things and make sure we're spending the right time on the right things as we prepare each game. But yeah our margin for error right now is in this conference, anyway, for sure it's small.”
While the deck may seem to be stacked against the Beavers, they refuse to throw in the towel. Monday, despite it being a loss, showed again just how capable they are of going toe to toe with some of the top teams in the conference and the country.
“We kept fighting and that's what we're going to do,” Washington said. “We're going to finish out the season fighting. I can't promise that miracles are going to happen or we're going to go on some crazy thing but I can promise you that we're going to keep fighting.”