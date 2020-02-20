OSU women's basketball: Beavers will keep fighting through adversity

Oregon State reeled off three straight wins, including a thriller over ASU at home when the Beavers scored four points in the closing second to get a 64-62 win. Then came a 65-58 home loss to Arizona in overtime when the Beavers were down three and had the ball with 22 seconds left in the extra period.

In the surprise of the season, the Beavers then fell 72-66 at USC after nearly rallying from down double digits in the fourth quarter. It is OSU’s only loss to an unranked team this season.

Then on Monday, the Beavers led No. 8 UCLA by 14 midway through the third quarter before falling in overtime, 83-74.

A failure to deliver winning plays down the stretch has been "our nemesis is every close game … the ones that we've lost, with the exception of one game we've been tied with a couple minutes to go or it's a one-possession game in the last two minutes and they've found a way to make plays, and we have made too many mistakes,” coach Scott Rueck said.

Part of it, Rueck says, is youth and also, thanks to injuries, having to reconfigure combinations so players are being called to play out of position at times. He credits that as part of the reason UCLA was able to overcome the 14-point deficit in the third quarter Monday night. Turnovers and rebounding have also factored in those setbacks.