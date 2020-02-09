OSU women's basketball: Brown's status not certain

Kennedy Brown was upbeat and hopeful Friday night as she celebrated with her Oregon State teammates after a thrilling 64-62 win over No. 19 Arizona State.
Brown, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward on the women's basketball team, had tumbled to the court late in the first quarter when she went to close out on an Arizona State player.
She appeared to be in a good amount of pain and was helped off the court before returning late in the first half with an ice pack on her left knee.
After Friday night's game, Brown said she felt like she would be OK.
But on Sunday she watched her teammates warm up, sporting a big brace on her left leg and remained on crutches. While coach Scott Rueck said after the game that he didn’t have a definitive update on her status, it would appear that she may miss a good amount of time.
The Beavers (19-5, 7-5 Pac-12) have six more regular season games before the Pac-12 tournament. The NCAA tournament begins in mid-March.
It’s a tough blow for the Beavers, who lost Taya Corosdale for the season after she went down the fourth game of the season with a leg injury. Making matters worse, they both play the same position.
The Beavers have been hit hard the past 13 months as Kat Tudor suffered a torn ACL in January 2019 and missed the rest of the season. She also missed the first couple games this season as she returned to health.
Brown had started all 23 games and was averaging 6.3 points and 7.6 rebounds playing the four and the five positions. She was fifth on the team in scoring and second in rebounding. Her 33 blocks are second to Taylor Jones’ 45.
It won’t be easy but the Beavers have to find a way to overcome her loss, for however long she is out.
“Everybody’s going to have to step up,” senior Mikayla Pivec said. “We’re going to have people that aren't usually in those roles come to new roles and be bigger than what they have been before and have people that just gotta continue to work and get comfortable being uncomfortable. So it'll be new roles and we'll have to embrace that."
The Beavers certainly missed her presence in Sunday’s difficult 65-58 overtime loss to No. 12 Arizona.
Added Aleah Goodman: “When someone like that goes down it takes everyone. It takes everyone to step up, play big. As a team we just have to play big and we didn't do that today, we didn't have enough people step up to play by for us and fill that role.”
Rueck called the rotation funky and hard to manage without Brown's presence. Maddie Washington got the start in her place and finished with six points and 11 rebounds in just over 28 minutes.
"The puzzle was tough to put together today," he said. " Looking back I just wish I could have done a better job of it."