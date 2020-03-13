OSU women's basketball: Canceled tournament not the ending the Beavers envisioned

Numb.
That was how Scott Rueck felt when learning the news Thursday that the NCAA women’s basketball tournament would not happen this season.
Sure, Oregon State’s 10th year coach wasn’t all that shocked after what had transpired over about an 18-hour span since it was discovered that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA suspended its season effective the end of the last game on the schedule Wednesday night.
Still, the Beavers were getting ready to practice when Senior Woman Administrator Marianne Vydra broke the news to the team around 1:20 p.m.
“Almost disbelief because you saw it coming but you couldn’t really grasp it because it’s so strange,” Rueck said on a conference call late Friday morning. “It’s something that your mind doesn’t even fathom.
“… I just felt numb. I didn’t know how to feel. I was sad, I was angry, all these things because you want the best for your students and for them to not get the opportunity to compete and finish their year and have closure to their year was brought out. Just a lot of frustrating emotions.”
Senior Mikayla Pivec, who will go down as one of the best players to come through the program with 1,643 points, 1,031 rebounds (program record) and 499 assists, said when the Pac-12 men’s tournament was canceled it wasn’t a good sign.
“Just a lot of emotions and it’s still hard to comprehend right now,” Pivec said late Friday morning. “But I think as we learn more and more it will start to have some more closure. I’m just sad I didn’t get the opportunity to finish this year out with my teammates the way we imagined.
"But I know this decision had to be made and it was the right decision considering the health of other people that needs to be put as a first priority.”
Junior Aleah Goodman agreed that even though deep down she had a strong suspicion that the tournament would likely be canceled, it took hearing it to begin to sink in.
"Honestly it hasn’t hit us yet,” she said. “It still feels like we’re going to figure out where we’re going in the tournament on Monday. So it’s still really shocking. Like coach Rueck mentioned we are a little numb to it. It hurts and we just don’t really know how to feel, we don’t really know what to do, what to say because it’s still kind of a mystery as to what’s next. And I think that’s how a lot of the team is feeling is just kind of where do we go from here. … We haven’t really had that closure yet, we haven’t had that way of ending our season because obviously we don’t want it to end this way.”
There has been talk on social media and elsewhere about whether seniors who were unable to finish the season should be allowed an extra year of eligibility. Rueck was asked if he thought the seniors — Pivec, Kat Tudor, Maddie Washington and Janessa Thropay — would be interested in that idea.
“I know one (Tudor) for sure that deserves an extra year anyway,” he said, alluding to the ACL injury Tudor suffered in January 2019 that caused her to miss the Pac-12 season and most of the summer and fall getting ready for this season. “I don’t know particularly if they would or not, I would assume they would.”
Pivec certainly would as she said playing for an NCAA title is something she has dreamed about since playing basketball at recess as a youngster. While the Beavers weren't going to be favorites, Pivec remembers after a tough regular season with some ups and downs in 2018 that the team went on a run to the Elite Eight in Marie Gulich’s senior season.
That ending “is what we remember, what we cherish,” she said. “So to have a what-if on the end of the season it hurts me and it hurts this team. So if that was an opportunity, I would love that.”
Rueck said there should be open ears to that thought process and he would be in favor of it.
The main reason for the extra season would be so they could finish their college careers the way they had envisioned — on the court no matter the outcome. It would also provide the seniors a chance to fulfill what Rueck said they had prepared for since stepping on campus — to lead the team into the tournament as seniors. He called that their thesis.
“You see the look of disbelief in the their face … when you see those emotions and when you know these people and how much they’ve put into this, their journey, and you see that hurt and that pain, then it makes you want that for them, that you want them to get to experience it,” he said.
But it goes beyond the basketball court into things like not having a team banquet to celebrate with family, friends and supporters, watch the highlight video and share their senior speeches.
“I don’t know how to recreate that but they deserve that opportunity,” Rueck said. “They’re getting short-changed in it so what can we do to make it right?
While the season has come to an abrupt close, it will be one that will never be forgotten — not just because of the way it ended.
The Beavers were on the cusp of being ranked No. 1 in early January before a loss to Arizona State derailed that opportunity. Soon after, they endured a three-game and later a four-game losing streak in Pac-12 play and were outside the top four in the conference for the first time since the 2013 season.
“You could write a book about everything that has happened this year,” Pivec said. “From two season-ending injuries to the same position to going to three celebrations of life this year. It’s been crazy. … I’m going to remember there is so much more to life than basketball.”
Goodman said the season was hard at some point and she doesn’t know how she would have gotten through it with a different group of people. She credits the coaches and her teammates for making it enjoyable through all the hardships.
“Man we’ve faced a lot of adversity,” Goodman said. “But the way we got through it and the way it really pulled us together and brought us together — this probably has to be the tightest team I’ve ever been a part of, these girls are truly like sisters to me and they will be for a really long time.
“So it hurts ending like this. (Thursday) really wasn’t a goodbye, it wasn’t really an end. I think we’ll … figure something out to have a real close to the season but I don’t think anyone is ready for that yet.
“… This season was definitely one for the books and it’s something that I’ll really hold special for the rest of my life.”