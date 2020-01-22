OSU women's basketball: Civil War has grown to epic heights in last decade

Both games are sold out and tickets on the secondary market are going from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000.

“Both programs have worked hard for a long time to get to this point where we're both top 10,” Rueck said. “We both have high expectations for our years. We're both off to good starts, I mean we both would rather be a little bit better than we are right now even though we're both in pretty good positions.

“So there's a lot of attention, and that's fun, it's kind of what you dream of, to be in situations like this and to get to compete at the highest level and put a show on for a lot of people. And so it's all fun.”

Oregon State may have lost that first Civil War, but it was not a precursor of things to come for Rueck and the Beavers.

A few weeks later, the Beavers overcame a 20-point halftime deficit at home to rally for a 61-59 win.

Rueck said the Beavers had had been improving each week heading into the game, then were shell-shocked at the half.