OSU women's basketball: Comeback falls short for Beavers

LAS VEGAS — In Thursday night’s blowout win over Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, Oregon State put together one of its best offensive performances in the first half.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, that didn’t carry over to Friday night against Stanford.

The No. 3-seeded Cardinal were the team on fire as they jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and never allowed the Beavers to get back into it as Stanford advanced to the semifinals with a 68-57 victory.

Kiana Williams finished with 23 points while Maya Dodson and Lacie Hull both had 10 for the Cardinal.

Aleah Goodman finished with 12 points off the bench for Oregon State to tie Destiny Slocum for the team-high honors. Mikayla Pivec had 10 points but was just 3 for 13 from the field.

Pivec set the Oregon State record for career rebounds when she grabbed on in the third quarter, surpassing Ruth Hamblin’s previous best of 1,027. She finished with 6 and now has 1,031.

The Cardinal (26-5) will take on No. 2 seed UCLA (26-4) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night after the Bruins rallied from an early deficit to knock off rival USC. UCLA won the only regular-season meeting between the teams.