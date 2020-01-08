OSU women's basketball: Corosdale on the road to recovery

This past summer, Taya Corosdale felt like she was the healthiest she has been in some time and in the best shape of her life.
A starter during her first two seasons with the Oregon State women’s basketball team, Corosdale was excited for the prospects of her junior season, not only personally but also for her team.
Then came a hamstring issue a few weeks before the start of the season and Corosdale was relegated to spectator for the Beavers’ three exhibition games, including one against Team USA.
She remained patient, however, and was finally able to take the court in the Beavers’ third game of the season.
Corosdale played 20 minutes and finished with three points, hitting her only field goal attempt, and seven rebounds in a win over DePaul in the semifinals of the Preseason WNIT.
She was back on the court three days later, but disaster struck. As Corosdale was running up the court, her leg buckled and she crumbled to the court. She tried to get up and walk off but she knew something was terribly wrong.
“I immediately just like heard and felt pops, and then I just remember trying to walk and then feeling my leg just didn't feel like connected at all," Corosdale recalled Tuesday afternoon. "It was just it was horrible.
“That was probably the most pain I've ever gone through, honestly, and so I knew something was really wrong. It just wasn't good as soon as I felt it.”
Corosdale had torn three tendons that attach to the bone and had surgery Nov. 21 following the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.
Nearly seven weeks since having surgery, Corosdale is off crutches and able to get around slowly on her own.
She said Tuesday she is doing well and is staying as positive as can be expected.
But it’s still pretty difficult and frustrating to not be able to be out on the court.
“I want to be a part of this group really bad,” she said. “I want to play with my seniors and so it hit me pretty hard and it still does when I think about. Like, these are my seniors, I came in with these girls and I only got to play with them for two years.
“But this is the plan that was supposed to happen for me and it's tough. But like I said just seeing my team do well keeps me up.”
Corosdale has remained connected as much as possible and credits her teammates for helping make sure that is the case.
And they aren't afraid to poke some fun at her from time to time, like when she takes a little longer to get up the stairs from the basement of Gill Coliseum to take the court for games.
“The teams just waiting for me and they're like tick tock,” Corosdale said, pointing at her wrist as if there was a watch on it.
Corosdale has tried to provide her input during games with teammates and keep them positive.
“It's really cool to see this aspect of the game because you don't really get to that much when you're playing,” she said. “And so it's just a different feel and I like it. But not for too long.”
Her presence is missed by all of her teammates, but especially freshman Kennedy Brown, who has been forced into more action with Corosdale out of the lineup.
“I miss having her out there on the court and having her in practice to talk to and just kind of get pointers from because she's been there, she's done all the things that I've been through,” Brown said. “… I think she's a big part and she's taking that role to heart and she's really committed to it and she knows that's what she can do to help us right now since she can’t be out there.”
Coach Scott Rueck said he has been impressed with how Corosdale has responded to her injury. She not only wants to support her team, but she wants to learn as much as she can.
“It's been fun to help her through the process and watch her help others," Rueck said. "She's not somebody that's back in the training room, she's engaged during practice, she's out on the court when she can be.
“… We miss her for sure but she's making the most of it and will come back better and she's maintained being an important member of the team and you feel her presence, which is a big credit to her.”
Corosdale said the recovery times is between 4½ and 6 months which would mean she could be cleared no later that in May, giving her plenty of time to prepare for next season.
“There's no rush to get me back right now because I'm missing the season so might as well just heal the right way and get rehab,” she said. “It is a little reassuring knowing that I'll be fully healed and I’ll have the offseason to work on my game, and then I'll get another two years of school and basketball.”
Corosdale can only imagine what that moment will look like when she can get back to doing what she loves.
“I don't even know what it's going to be like, I know I'm just going to be so happy,” she said. “I'll be playing my last year with the Aleah (Goodman) and Destiny (Slocum) and so that'll be that'll be really fun.”