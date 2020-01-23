OSU women's basketball: Goforth a McDonald's All-American

Goforth (Fayetteville, Arkansas) is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to Blue Star Basketball. She is ESPN's No. 16 overall player and their No. 4 rated guard for the 2020 signing class, and is on the Naismith Trophy High School Watch List. Goforth is a three-time All-Arkansas honoree and was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. She was one of six girls in the nation to earn an invite to the exclusive boys Under Armour SC30 Select Camp, and made the state All-Tournament Team twice.