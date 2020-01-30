OSU women's basketball: Goodman's career day sparks Beavers to blowout win

The Buffaloes were led by Mya Hollingshed’s 16 points while Charlotte Whittacker chipped in 10 off the bench.

Kennedy Brown had 13 rebounds to help the Beavers dominate the glass, finishing with a 50-27 edge.

After struggling from beyond the arc in Pac-12 play (48 for 155, 31 percent), the Beavers were a sensational 13 for 19 (68.4 percent) on Thursday. Goodman had been just 9 for 29 in conference play entering Thursday’s game, but made seven of nine.

“Aleah was phenomenal tonight shooting that basketball for us, something that we haven't done a great job of as a team for a while,” coach Scott Rueck said in a radio interview.

Goodman hit five 3s in the first half to help OSU to a 37-28 lead at the break.

The Beavers took control in the third quarter as they opened the period on a 10-2 run to go up 47-30 with 7:23 left and forced the Buffaloes to call a timeout. They scored the next four points for a 51-30 lead.

The advantage was as many as 25 in the third before taking a 61-39 lead into the final 10 minutes.

OSU was 9 for 15 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3 while Colorado made just 2 of its 12 shots.