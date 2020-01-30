OSU women's basketball: Goodman's career day sparks Beavers to blowout win

BOULDER, Colo. — Aleah Goodman had been in a bit of a shooting slump before hitting all three of her 3-point attempts in last Sunday’s home loss to Oregon.
She carried that momentum into Thursday night’s contest at Colorado and hit a career-high seven 3s and set a new career high with 26 points to help lead the No. 10 Beavers to a 79-52 Pac-12 win over the Buffaloes.
“Everyone knows I kind of went through a little rocky stage the past few games,” said Goodman, who has come off the bench the last three games after starting the first 18 games, in a radio interview. “I’ve been really focusing on it, really making sure I’m getting those extra shots and game reps on my own. I think after my first two I just kind of started feeling it. My teammates were getting me the ball, I’ve got to hit shots.”
The victory was the second this season over Colorado, and ended a three-game losing streak in the process.
The Beavers (17-4, 5-4) will look for the weekend sweep of the Mountain schools with an 11 a.m. game at Utah on Saturday. Colorado (14-6, 3-6) gets to take on No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.
Destiny Slocum was the only other OSU player in double figures with 11, but Jasmine Simmons and Mikayla Pivec each had eight points as the Beavers had 10 of their 11 players who competed score.
The Buffaloes were led by Mya Hollingshed’s 16 points while Charlotte Whittacker chipped in 10 off the bench.
Kennedy Brown had 13 rebounds to help the Beavers dominate the glass, finishing with a 50-27 edge.
After struggling from beyond the arc in Pac-12 play (48 for 155, 31 percent), the Beavers were a sensational 13 for 19 (68.4 percent) on Thursday. Goodman had been just 9 for 29 in conference play entering Thursday’s game, but made seven of nine.
“Aleah was phenomenal tonight shooting that basketball for us, something that we haven't done a great job of as a team for a while,” coach Scott Rueck said in a radio interview.
Goodman hit five 3s in the first half to help OSU to a 37-28 lead at the break.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers took control in the third quarter as they opened the period on a 10-2 run to go up 47-30 with 7:23 left and forced the Buffaloes to call a timeout. They scored the next four points for a 51-30 lead.
The advantage was as many as 25 in the third before taking a 61-39 lead into the final 10 minutes.
OSU was 9 for 15 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3 while Colorado made just 2 of its 12 shots.
After suffering consecutive losses to Stanford and Oregon (twice), the Beavers started off the way they would have wanted as they hit five of their first six 3s and led 19-6 after two free throws by Taylor Jones with 2:57 left in the period.
But they went scoreless the rest of the quarter and the Buffaloes scored the last six points to make it 19-12.
OSU was 6 for 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from 3 with Goodman (two), Slocum, Kat Tudor and Simmons all hitting from deep. Colorado was just 6 for 19 and missed all three 3-point shots.
The Buffaloes carried their momentum into the second and scored the first five points making it an 11-0 run to get within 19-17.
Goodman ended a 5-minute, 33-second drought with a 3 and hit another one moments later to put OSU up 25-19.
Colorado again cut the deficit to 3, but Pivec and Patricia Morris scored and Goodman hit a 3 for a 32-25 lead.
After giving up a Hollingshed 3, the Beavers closed the half on a 5-0 run for a 37-28 lead.
The Beavers were 12 for 25 from the field in the first half and 8 for 12 from beyond the arc. Goodman was 5 for 7 for 15 points.
The Buffaloes, who had three players with two fouls, got 10 points from Hollingshed and were 12 for 36 overall and 3 for 13 from deep.