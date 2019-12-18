OSU women's basketball: Jones' career day helps lead Beavers to blowout win in Hawaii

Oregon State takes on BYU at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the finale of the two-game tournament. BYU defeated San Jose State 75-56 as Paisley Johnson leading the way with 20 points for the Cougars.

“They've got a 6-7 player on the inside and we haven't seen tall, at least not like that since Team USA anyway, so that will be a good test,” Rueck said. “But they're just a very disciplined, organized team. It's going to be a hard fought game all the way through. You just expect a great defensive battle. We're going to have to execute offensively throughout the game. It's going to be a fun test for us and exactly what we need as we move toward Pac-12 play.”

The Beavers jumped out to a 10-0 lead on 3-pointers by Slocum and Pivec and two hoops inside from Jones. But after a 5-for-7 start from the field, the Beavers were just 1 of their next 12 and finished the quarter 8 for 23 but did lead 21-10.

The Lumberjacks scored the first four points of the second before a 7-0 run capped by an Aleah Goodman 3 restored order with 6:08 left in the half.

Slocum capped the half with a 3 in the closing seconds that gave the Beavers their largest lead in the first 20 minutes at 49-27.

Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds at the break and Pivec had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.