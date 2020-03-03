OSU women's basketball: Jones continues to grow on defensive end

That has changed.

“She's grown immensely because she's had to," Rueck said. "I mean she was thrown to the wolves and now she's even more thrown to the wolves, there's more wolves. And so she's had to rise and she has.

“That's not really a surprise but it does take time. And so we've seen her just kind of learn how to play within the game. The fouls are going away. She's much more disciplined and she's playing great basketball.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There's really no way to gain that other than through experience, and I've been nothing but impressed by how she's approached it. She hasn't gotten down on herself, she's just said OK and she's been a sponge for knowledge.”

Jones said staying out of foul trouble has been a point of emphasis of late.

“These last few weeks we've definitely been working a lot on post defense and just moving our feet more,” she said. “And I think that's been my problem is just moving my feet and getting to a spot before the other person does, the person I'm guarding. That's been able to help a lot. I mean (Friday’s game) I only had one foul.