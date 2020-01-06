OSU women's basketball: Jones wins Pac-12 honor for third time

Oregon State’s Taylor Jones was named the Pac-12’s women's basketball freshman of the week on Monday for the third time this season — the first time in program history a player has won the award three times.

Jones averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game in her first two conference games. She shot 63.2 percent (12 for 19) in wins over Utah and Colorado and played a career-high 28 minutes in the win over Colorado on Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the season, Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while leading the Pac-12 in blocked shots with 30.

Washington State senior guard Chanelle Molina was named the player of the week after twice setting season high in points (27 and 28) to help the Cougars split on the road against the Bay Area schools. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists in the win over Cal on Sunday. It’s her first career honor.

Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec was also nominated after a strong weekend, highlighted by a 16-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist game on Sunday. She had 15 points and eight rebounds against Utah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.