OSU women's basketball: Long scoreless stretches have hurt Beavers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSU won each of its first 14 games by double figures, with the closest margin of victory 11.

Outside of the 81-44 victory on Friday, three of the last four games have been in doubt until the closing minute of play.

“Now you're getting into possession by possession games where it's tied,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We've been in three of them now where we have gotten into droughts like that where we've lacked the discipline necessary to execute and just keep it on people, and great teams do that.

“And so to be great that's what we have to do, we have to clean that up.”

He said the offensive efficiency in those moments must get better and they have to learn how to get freshmen Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown up to speed in those moments — not that they are the most to blame for the lulls.

“It has to, and it will,” Rueck said of the efficiency. “I mean that's the thing, we’ve got two freshmen out there a lot who are going through these things for the first time. We're dependent upon them and then we're learning how to work with them.

“The margin for error is so small. And so that's the challenge for us as coaches to keep putting them in position to be successful.”