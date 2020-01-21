OSU women's basketball: Long scoreless stretches have hurt Beavers

It’s not the ideal way to enter a stretch where you play your rival twice in the span of three days, but the No. 7 Oregon State women’s basketball team will look to put a tough 61-58 loss to then-No. 3 Stanford (now No. 6) with back-to-back games against No. 4 Oregon this weekend.
The Beavers (16-2, 4-2 Pac-12) head to Eugene to take on the Ducks (16-2, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The teams are back at it at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Gill Coliseum.
Both games are sold out.
The Beavers are coming off that tough loss to the Cardinal in a game they feel they could have, and probably should have, won.
“Sunday was a bummer, we're upset, we didn't feel like we performed great,” said junior guard Aleah Goodman on Tuesday. “Obviously we didn't perform well enough to win that game. But we're going to watch some film on it, we know we have to do, and we have to play better than that we can't have any more games like that.”
So what do the Beavers need to do, according to Goodman?
“I mean, for me, I need to shoot better, I need my shot to be back,” she admitted. “But just as a team we have to handle the ball better, we have to make plays down the stretch, which we didn't. There were a few possessions we didn't score and we had to score on those.”
After Destiny Slocum’s 3-pointer tied the game at 55 with 3:59 left, the Beavers managed just three Kat Tudor free throws the rest of the way in Sunday's loss.
It was the third scoreless drought of the game that lasted at least 3 minutes and 50 seconds of game time.
OSU failed to score over a 4:36 stretch of the second quarter and saw its 31-21 lead turn into a 32-31 deficit before Slocum hit a bucket and helped the Beavers take a 36-34 lead into the break.
The Beavers then went scoreless for 4:30 in the second quarter between buckets by Mikayla Pivec. Fortunately for OSU, Stanford scored just four points over that stretch to keep the game close.
“We get a little complacent and I think we go away from what's working on the floor,” Goodman said of a reason that has led to many of the stretches without points this season. “We lose our spacing a little bit so that's something that when we are in those droughts we know we need to get to the basket, we know we need to get a bucket on that possession. So it's just important that we stay relaxed, don't really overthink it and just continue to do what's working and just go to the basket.”
The Beavers were able to overcome some of the droughts earlier in the season because they had such big leads or weren’t playing teams the quality of the Pac-12.
You have free articles remaining.
OSU won each of its first 14 games by double figures, with the closest margin of victory 11.
Outside of the 81-44 victory on Friday, three of the last four games have been in doubt until the closing minute of play.
“Now you're getting into possession by possession games where it's tied,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We've been in three of them now where we have gotten into droughts like that where we've lacked the discipline necessary to execute and just keep it on people, and great teams do that.
“And so to be great that's what we have to do, we have to clean that up.”
He said the offensive efficiency in those moments must get better and they have to learn how to get freshmen Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown up to speed in those moments — not that they are the most to blame for the lulls.
“It has to, and it will,” Rueck said of the efficiency. “I mean that's the thing, we’ve got two freshmen out there a lot who are going through these things for the first time. We're dependent upon them and then we're learning how to work with them.
“The margin for error is so small. And so that's the challenge for us as coaches to keep putting them in position to be successful.”
Rueck credits the defense for giving the Beavers a chance to win each of those close games. He was happy with that part of the game last Sunday, up until the final stretch where the Cardinal had eight offensive rebounds in the last 3:46.
“I think even the other night against Stanford we go through the drought, but our defense is good enough, through the third quarter to keep us in the game,” Rueck said. “The fourth quarter, once we give up the O boards, it was too much to overcome.”
It would also help if the 3-point shots began to fall again. The Beavers are fifth in the conference in Pac-12 play at 30.7 percent, having made 35 of 114 attempts. They were 2 for 20 in the loss to Arizona State.
“Some minutes the basket’s the size of the gym and other times it looks really small,” Rueck said. “… Certainly we're defended so well in this league that your windows shrink. Part of it comes down to … execution. I mean we've got to be tighter in the way we're doing things. We've got to get better that way and pay more attention to detail, move the ball a little quicker so the looks are better. That's part of it and certainly we've missed a lot of open shots though, too.”
Goodman, a dangerous 3-point shooter, has been in a bit of a slump, and she knows it. She is just 4 for 21 in conference games (19 percent) after making 29 of 66 in the first 12 games (44 percent).
“I mean shooters, your shot goes, it comes,” Goodman said. “So yeah, I think it's just something I'm going to shoot my way out of. I'll be fine. I've been through many shooting slumps before so it's not a huge deal. Just get extra shots up in the gym and get going, get my confidence back.”
That’s the same message Rueck has for all of the players struggling from ling range.
“We haven't shot it well over the last what three weeks or so and we need to get out of it,” he said. “And so these guys need to remember who they are and what they're capable of. Losing a couple games usually is pretty sobering and gets you back to the basics, so I see us responding well to that.”