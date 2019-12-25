OSU women's basketball: Mikayla Pivec leaving lasting legacy on and off the basketball court

“We’ve done a lot of different things and it’s cool to get people across sports together in the community,” Pivec said.

She has also been heavily involved in caring for the homeless population in the Corvallis area, volunteering to stay in the shelter as the overnight guest or helping to feed them dinner.

Many times, Pivec gets way more out of her experiences than she gives.

“It makes you appreciate so much more what you have, and then seeing them be so positive through such a trial is inspiring,” Pivec said. “So I think seeing a new perspective that way and trying to understand more where they are coming from and how we can help was important for me in my growth.”

Thanks to the encouragement at a young age by her parents, Pivec said she has always felt the calling to be more than just a member of a community. She recalls helping do household chores with her mom for underprivileged families and going to local parks to remove blackberry bushes.

Her faith also played a big role in the desire to help those in need.

“Knowing that God has given me this platform to be able to impact so many people,” she said. “Just being able to maximize that platform and (trying) to use it to the best of my ability.”