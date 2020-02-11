OSU women's basketball: Pivec added to Senior CLASS Award finalist list

Well his words and those of others were heard and on Tuesday Pivec was added to the list of finalists. on the award's website, Gary Heise said the decision to add Pivec was about "getting it right."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Upon receiving some feedback, we have been reviewing very seriously the information we had on the candidates. While everyone associated with the Senior CLASS Award prides ourselves in thorough evaluation, we have come to the conclusion that we had a miss.

"While the committee feels strongly about the attributes of the 10 finalists who have been chosen, it has been decided that leaving Mikayla Pivec of Oregon State off the list doesn’t feel right. Like the other finalists, she has displayed an incredible combination of achievements as an all-around student-athlete, both on the court and off the court. At the end of the day, although this move is unprecedented in the 18-year history of the award, she is being added to the list of finalists. Our decision is based on just getting it right."

So what were some of the highlights Rueck pointed out from her resume?