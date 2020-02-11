OSU women's basketball: Pivec added to Senior CLASS Award finalist list

When the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award were announced last Wednesday, one name was shockingly absent from the list — Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec.
Once her fans and supporters found out, they responded on the award's Twitter account, calling out the selection committee for leaving off a player and person with Pivec's qualifications for the award.
According to the award’s website, “the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.”
Pivec seemed to fit the bill to a T, and then some (more on that later).
Her coach, Scott Rueck, certainly believes she did and took a few minutes at the end of his postgame press conference Friday to go to bat for his player.
So he spent several minutes reading off the highlights of her accomplishments on and off the court — and they are a plenty — and wondered how someone with her qualifications could be left off.
He wondered if anything could be done about the glaring mistake, but said "it's a crime that she's not a finalist for this award, especially when I compare her resume with some of the finalists. And so it's an absolute joke and it pisses me off, to be honest. This person deserves that award, the Senior CLASS Award should be named after Mikayla Pivec."
Well his words and those of others were heard and on Tuesday Pivec was added to the list of finalists. on the award's website, Gary Heise said the decision to add Pivec was about "getting it right."
"Upon receiving some feedback, we have been reviewing very seriously the information we had on the candidates. While everyone associated with the Senior CLASS Award prides ourselves in thorough evaluation, we have come to the conclusion that we had a miss.
"While the committee feels strongly about the attributes of the 10 finalists who have been chosen, it has been decided that leaving Mikayla Pivec of Oregon State off the list doesn’t feel right. Like the other finalists, she has displayed an incredible combination of achievements as an all-around student-athlete, both on the court and off the court. At the end of the day, although this move is unprecedented in the 18-year history of the award, she is being added to the list of finalists. Our decision is based on just getting it right."
So what were some of the highlights Rueck pointed out from her resume?
He talked about Pivec being a second-team academic all-American, a two-time Pac-12 all-academic first-team honoree and how she graduated in three years with a Bachelor’s in bio-health science with an emphasis in premed and posting a GPA of 3.93. She is currently working on her Masters in biochemistry and biophysics.
As far as the character and service components, Pivec is a team captain and fan favorite. Rueck said Pivec is “as selfless as any human I've ever been around. She thinks about others every moment of the day. And she doesn't just think about it she acts on it. Her leadership is at another level in the community.”
Pivec’s laundry list of community service is too long to list but she put in upwards of 260 hours before her senior season and was even found serving at a homeless shelter an hour after a game last year.
Along with teammate Destiny Slocum, she helped created the Beavs CARE program that involves athletes from numerous OSU sports in community service projects.
Her honors thesis project was focused on finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. For her effort, Pivec was awarded a $5,000 grant and gave $1,000 of that to local shelters.
And while Pivec may have been uncomfortable listening as Rueck shared his thoughts, its one more example of how she was a worthy candidate for he award — it didn't appear all that important to her to she wasn't in consideration for the award anymore.
Voting makes up one-third of the vote and can be done here: www.seniorclassaward.com/vote/womens_basketball_2019-20/