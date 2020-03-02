OSU women's basketball: Pivec named scholar athlete of the year

Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec has been named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Pivec joins former Beavers Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese as Oregon State players to receive the honor, as the program has claimed the award for the third time in the last five years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pivec earned her third CoSIDA academic all-district honor this season, and was a second-team academic all-America in her junior year. She is a two-time Pac-12 all-academic first-team honoree. The guard completed her undergraduate degree in BioHealth Science in three years, posting a 3.93 GPA, and is working towards a Master’s in BioPhysics and BioChemistry.

The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. As part of the Oregon State Honors College, Pivec completed a thesis project focused on helping the homeless. She has earned the Institute of Sport and Social Justice’s playmaker of the month award, and is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

For her efforts on the court, Pivec is still in the running for the Wooden Award, Cheryl Miller Award, Wade Trophy and the Naismith Trophy. She was tabbed as the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the all-tournament teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

Pivec is averaging 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season and is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage. She has 14 double-doubles this season, and is in the top 10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds and assists. She is one of 20 players in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0