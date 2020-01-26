OSU women's basketball: Players deal with shocking death of Kobe Bryant before Civil War battle

“It was difficult. Sabrina never did go up and warm up and it was touch and go, and I know her family was there trying to help her through it,” Graves said. “It's like losing a family member. And I know everybody is touched in some way or inspired by Kobe Bryant, but it really hit home to this team.

“He's been to several of our basketball games, he spent time with our team talking with each player that we have so it was a little bit more personal than I think it might be with most teams.”

Graves was asked if there was ever a chance Ionescu would have sat out the game.

“You don't know Sabrina that well. She wouldn't have done that,” he said. “Maybe there was a moment she may have thought about it, but once she thought truly ... I think she would have thought Kobe wouldn't have, he would have played because he was maybe the best, the most intense player we've ever seen in the game.”

Neither Ionescu nor her teammates were made available after the game.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck learned the news when he sat down to tape his pregame radio segment.