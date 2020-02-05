OSU women's basketball: Scott, Gibson set to help teams qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Jamie (Weisner) Scott and Ali Gibson will look to help their teams qualify for the Olympics this week, as FIBA hosts its Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Scott will represent Canada at the tournament in Ostend, Belgium, while Gibson will be at the qualifier in Bourges, France, as a member of the Puerto Rico squad.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tournaments in Ostend and Bourges are two of the four qualifiers, each of which are made up of four teams. Twelve of the 16 competing teams will advance to this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Every game of qualification can be watched on ESPN+.

Canada has been placed in a group with Japan, Sweden and Belgium. The Japanese squad has already qualified for the Olympics as the host nation, leaving Canada, Sweden and Belgium to battle over two qualification spots.

Puerto Rico will join Brazil, France and Australia in Bourges, with the top three teams in the group punching a ticket to Tokyo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0