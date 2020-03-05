OSU women's basketball: Tudor leads Beavers past Washington State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beavers made sure there would be no upset this year almost from the start on Thursday.

With the game tied at 10, the Beavers closed the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 29-12 lead. OSU was 10 for 20 from the field and hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and all four free-throw attempts.

The Beavers scored the first four of the second to take a 33-12 lead before the Cougars scored eight in a row to stay within striking distance. But Slocum scored six straight to regain control.

Up 41-25 with 4 minutes left in the half, Tudor hit back-to-back 3s to start a 12-3 closing run to go up 53-28. It was the most points the Beavers have scored in the first half this season.

The Beavers were 20 for 25 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3, and made 6 of 7 free throws in the first half. Tudor had 17, Pivec 13 and Slocum 11.

The Cougars shot better in the second quarter but were just 10 for 29 for the half, including 5 for 10 from deep. Hristova led the way with 10 points.

Both teams turned the ball over just five times but the Beavers had a 12-2 edge in points off turnovers in the half. OSU owned the glass with a 24-10 edge and scored 24 points in the paint to eight for the Cougars.